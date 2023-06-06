Urvashi Rautela is gearing up for Bollywood star Parveen Babi’s upcoming biopic





Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has announced that she has entered the fascinating world of Parveen Babi, the iconic bombshell of the 70s and 80s. Fresh off of her appearance at the famed 76th Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to unveil her latest acting project – a gripping biopic that delves into the life of Parveen Babi. In an intriguing Instagram post, she shared a gripping reel featuring the film’s script titled “Parveen Babi” written in Hindi. The script reveals that this cinematic masterpiece will be directed by the talented Wasim S Khan, according to the lyrics penned by the famous writer Dhiraj Mishra. The former pageant queen, now a thriving model turned actress, captioned the post with a promise, “Bollywood may have failed Parveen Babi, but I’ll make you proud.” Unlike previous portrayals, this biopic starring U Rautela promises to deliver an authentic and intimate account of Parveen Babi’s life, highlighting her remarkable journey as a Bollywood superstar. While snippets of Babi’s life were portrayed in the semi-autobiographical films “Arth” (1982) and “Woh Lamhe” (2006), written and produced by famed Mahesh Bhatt, they only scratched the surface. the surface of his extraordinary story, particularly his brief but impactful relationship with the esteemed director. Parveen Babi, even after decades, remains an enigmatic icon in Bollywood. With an impressive filmography comprising 67 movies during her relatively short acting career, she captivated audiences with her magnetic presence in blockbusters like ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Namak Halaal’, ‘Deewar’ and ‘Shaan’. among many others. Adding to her allure, Babi graced the cover of TIME magazine in 1976, becoming the first Bollywood personality to receive such an honor. However, his journey was not without difficulties. Parveen Babi’s rise to fame has been accompanied by relentless media scrutiny and public fascination with her personal life, particularly her well-known relationships with Mahesh Bhatt, Kabir Bedi and Danny Denzongpa. Unfortunately, her fame began to fade as she struggled with deteriorating mental health, and was eventually diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. In her later years, Babi retreated from the spotlight, retiring from films and public appearances. Tragically, she was found dead in her home at the age of 56. Parveen Babi’s life is a poignant reminder of how the Bollywood community, despite its influence and reach, has often failed to support and provide assistance to its beloved stars.

