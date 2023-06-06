Louis CK documentary scrapped at Showtime





Caroline Suhs feature film Louis CK documentary may not see the light of day after all. Monday, Variety reported that Showtime chose not to move forward with the project and it is currently unclear if it will be picked up elsewhere. Suh is best known for directing Netflixs Blackpink: Light up the skyas well as the 2008 documentary Pioneers. She also adapted and directed Acid Fatty Salt Heat for Netflix. According Varietyhis documentary would have examined both CK and his fall from grace spurred by sexual misconduct allegations against the comedian and how the #MeToo movement has grown since then. Last year at the Edinburgh Television Festival, David Nevins, then senior executive of Paramount Globalsaid that CK’s documentary is going to deal with everything where are we now four, five years later after the Weinstein story broke. (As Variety notes, Nevins resigned last fall during a corporate restructuring.) Reps for Suh and Amanda Branson-Gill, who were reportedly on board to produce the project, did not immediately respond to The Daily Beasts’ request for comment. New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor, Cara Buckley and Melena Ryzik first broke the allegations against CK of five different women in 2017. The women all described instances in which, as an unnamed source said, he abused his power. The five women claimed the comedian pulled out his penis and masturbated in front of them. Shortly after the story broke, CK was forced to admit, These stories are true. The comedian was contrite in his statement, but less than a year later he was flattering the alt-right by throwing trans people and Parkland school shooting survivors under the comedy bus as he seized relevance. In 2021 he had already booked a show at Madison Square Garden, and last year he released a feature film called Fourth of July, which Daily Beast reviewer Nick Schager described as damn terrible. Kantor, Buckley and Ryzik were all involved in Suhs’ documentary, as Nevins told attendees of the Edinburgh TV Festival last year. (Reporters did not immediately respond to The Daily Beasts’ request for comment regarding the fate of the projects.) At the festival, Nevins also said he doesn’t believe the social issues emerging from #MeToo have been addressed. It’s really complicated, Nevins said at the time. And there’s a bit of a backlash against #MeToo (the question now often is) who has to go and who’s allowed to come back. Variety did not report a reason for Showtimes’ decision. The news follows a Sunday report from The Hollywood Reporter on how Showtime recently (and quietly) pulled a Ron DeSantis episode from its newsmagazine Vice.

