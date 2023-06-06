Shah Rukh Khan Lookalike Confuses the Internet: He’s Exactly Like Him’ | Bollywood





Shah Rukh Khan lookalike Suraj Kumar recently shared a video of himself on his Instagram account, Chhota Shahrukh. In the clip, he was seen with his family on an outing in Delhi. From his hair to his baggy t-shirt and black sunglasses, Suraj has drawn attention for his uncanny resemblance to the actor in the video. Many on social media said they couldn’t believe their eyes and thought it was an old video of Shah Rukh himself. Read also : TikToker gives Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan perfect faces. See the results here Shah Rukh Khan lookalike Suraj Kumar has shared a new video of himself. Reactions to the video One Instagram user commented, “90s Shah Rukh Khan (heart emojis).” Another comment read: “This is the Shah Rukh Khan of the 90s”. You look exactly like him.” One person also said, “When Shah Rukh Khan came into the movies, he looked like this.” Another said, “I thought it was SRK’s (Shah Rukh Khan) first video. Then I found out it was a copy of SRK.” Some also wanted the man in the video to try his luck in movies. One person commented, Give it a chance at least once… Who is Suraj Kumar? His Instagram bio states that he was “born in Kolkata and lives in Jharkhand”. Suraj also calls himself an artist and said he is open to performing at various functions and events, writing in his bio, DM for event, show, birthday, wedding, party. Suraj enjoys a fan following with around 160,000 followers on Instagram. He has posted around 1,800 videos and photos of himself on Instagram, ranging from clips and images of his street performances to videos of him channeling his inner Shah Rukh Khan and saying some of his famous lines from films such as Baazigar (1993 ). What future for Shah Rukh Khan? Shah Rukh Khan, who was born in Delhi and began his acting career with television series such as Fauji in the late 1980s, had made his film debut with Deewana in 1992. He was last seen in Pathaan (2023). He will next be seen in Atlees’ upcoming action movie, Jawan. It will be released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in September. Nayanthara will also be seen in the film. Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra also have pivotal roles in the film. He also has Dunki as one of his upcoming projects. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the National Film Award-winning director. The film also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Dunki is slated for release in December.

