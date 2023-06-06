Is this the weirdest scene of 2023? The Grease Prequel Attempts To Ignore The Actor’s Departure – With Hilarious Results





Not everything can be fixed by mail, but it doesn’t hurt to try. Grease prequel Rise of the Pink Ladies recently had to attempt its own DIY CGI to work around a lead actor leaving the show – with hilarious results. First spotted by LittleKuriboh (of Yu-Gi-Oh Abridged fame) on Twitter, it looks like Richie actor Johnathan Nieves left halfway through production and was replaced by a double and what looks like a Photoshopped image of the actor’s face. The ending of the eighth episode sees the leader of the T-Birds get into a physical confrontation with Buddy, with Richie staring decidedly static during the showdown. Look a little closer and it’s clear that the body double and some sloppy CGI are used to avoid drawing attention to the fact that Nieves wasn’t physically present in the scene. Unfortunately, as you can see below, it didn’t quite go to plan. It’s wild. One of the male leads in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies just left the show in episode 7 out of 10 episodes, so they had to fire around him. But that involved photographing a still image of his face on an obvious double for multiple shots. It’s bad. pic.twitter.com/hZm8ojcutMJune 3, 2023 See more “Looks like they printed a picture of his face and stuck it on the tip of some guy’s nose,” said one wrote on Twitter. In defense of the show, another added: “Oh man, I hate that it’s the reason people hear about the show and not because of its charm.” It’s unclear why Nieves left the show, but he’s only entirely absent in episodes 9 and 10. Richie having left Rydell for a stint at military school, there’s every reason he could return. if Rise of the Pink Ladies gets a second season on Paramount Plus. For more on what to expect on streaming, check out our guide to new TV shows.

