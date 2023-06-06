Long before the Barbie icon got the Hollywood treatment, she was ‘born’ with Jewish roots

She has 250 careers and counting, perpetually arched feet and a dream home. And on July 21, she’s about to slip behind the wheel of a pink and white convertible and head out into the real world in Greta Gerwigs’ upcoming live-action movie.

She, of course, is none other than Barbie – the 11.5-inch hourglass figure creation of Ruth Handler, a Jewish businesswoman who defied social convention.

Dressed in a zebra-striped bathing suit, the doll debuted at the American Toy Fair on March 9, 1959 – a time when American Jews, facing rampant discrimination, wrestled with questions about assimilation . In many ways, Handler channeled her own ambivalence into Barbie, as the doll became as much a symbol of all-American whiteness as it did of female empowerment.

Ruth Handler is to dolls what Ralph Lifshitz is to American clothes and Irving Berlin to Christmas carols. Whether they realize it or not, they all had ambivalent relationships with the idea of ​​America’s white fence — but they also helped create America’s white fence image, Emily said. Tamkin, author of Bad Jews: A History of American Jewish Politics and Identities.

Born in 1916, Handler was the youngest of 10 children born to Yiddish-speaking Polish Jewish immigrants. His father, Jacob Mosko, was a blacksmith who deserted the Russian army. His mother, Ida, was illiterate. When Handler was six months old, her mother fell ill and could not care for her. Handlers’ older sister Sara stepped in and raised her.

At 19, Handler dropped out of college and drove from Denver to Hollywood in his Ford coupe. She moved into an apartment with her friend and got a job at Paramount Pictures.

Ruth and Elliot Handler pose in front of a display case in their office showing toys they developed, Aug. 2, 1951. (AP Photo)

She married her high school sweetheart, an art student named Eliot Handler, in 1938. The two made their first foray into the toy industry by making die-cast models of the Douglas DC-3 airplane, which Douglas Aircraft offered as corporate Christmas presents.

Six years later, the Handlers, along with friend Harold Matt Matson, co-founded Mattel, Inc. Matson sold her share in 1946, and Ruth stepped in to become the company’s first president.

According to several biographies, Handler got the idea for Barbie while watching her daughter Barbara—the dolls’ namesake—play with paper dolls. She then refined her idea on a trip to Switzerland in 1956 where she saw Bild Lilli, a shapely female fashion doll based on an adult comic book character.

One of Ruth Handler’s first Barbie dolls is displayed at the American Enterprise exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History on the National Mall, June 16, 2015, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

With her impossibly long and flexible legs, prominent breasts, and vast array of adult outfits, Barbie was, in Handlers’ view, the antithesis of dolls that conditioned girls for marriage and motherhood.

It was a radical idea, that the little girl would no longer play mommy. It was a transgressive thought in the Jewish culture at the time. The Jewish mother is such an idea in our culture, said Letty Cottin Pogrebin, founding editor of Ms. Magazine and Jewish feminist writer.

Letty Cottin Pogrebin, founding editor of Ms. Magazine and Jewish feminist writer. (Mike Lovett)

Susan Shapiro, author of Barbie: 60 Years of Inspiration, posits that the doll is the original feminist.

She captured girls’ imaginations back then, and still does, because it’s rare for a woman to be the star. When she came out, women still had to have their husband’s permission to get a credit card or bank account. Women were overshadowed by men, said Shapiro, who owns 68 Barbie dolls and is a writing teacher at The New School.

But Barbie stood in no one’s shadow, Shapiro said.

She [Barbie] didn’t need to ask permission from a husband or rabbi or father for anything. And it was also the life of Ruth Handlers. She didn’t ask permission for anything, Shapiro said.

Susan Shapiro, left, hosting a Barbie event at Temple Israel in Michigan with Rabbi Jennifer Kaluzny. (Courtesy of Susan Shapiro)

As Handler, who died in 2002 at the age of 85, wrote: Barbie always represented that a woman had choices.

She could be a doctor or a farmer, an astronaut or a mathematician. She could have her own car. She could live alone or with friends. She could live in a house or an RV. She could have a boyfriend, Ken, but she didn’t need to have a husband.

Trailers for the film, which will be released on July 21, suggest that Barbie is exiled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect doll. In short, she asks herself questions about her role and the meaning of happiness. And, as Pogrebin said, the idea of ​​questioning is at the heart of Judaism.

I think the film is going to be a kind of midrash on feminism, Pogrebin said, using the Hebrew term for the rabbinic exposition on the Bible.

Even so, Pogrebin struggles to call the doll a symbol of feminism. After all, the dolls’ first job was the teenage model.

Since Mattel launched Barbie 64 years ago, it has worked to diversify the line.

In 1968, the company introduced a black doll named Christie. Yet consigned to being Barbie’s supportive friend, she was not an official Barbie doll. This only happened in the 1980s.

It wasn’t until 2016 that Mattel launched the Fashionista line, which includes Barbies of different shapes, skin tones, and abilities. Her first hijab-wearing Barbie doll, inspired by U.S. Olympic fencer Ibthihaj Muhammad, was released in 2017.

Ibtihaj Muhammad holds a Barbie doll in her likeness at the 2017 Glamor Women of the Year Awards at Kings Theater on November 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Yet even as Mattel continues to expand the brand – in May it added a Barbie with Down syndrome – the most popular Barbie remains 1992’s Totally Hair Barbie. to Rapunzel have been sold to date.

That’s not to say there haven’t been Barbie dolls modeled after famous Jewish women. The company sold a Diane von Furstenberg doll in 2006 and in 2020 it released one modeled after gold medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman.

In keeping with the idea of ​​Barbie having choices, Jen Taylor Friedman, an Orthodox Jewish artist, created Tefillin Barbie. The doll, which is available for purchase on Etsy, is wrapped in a prayer shawl and tefillin — or phylacteries — and holds a prayer book.

Tefillin Barbie. (Courtesy of Jen Taylor Friedman)

Mattels Halloween Hip Barbie 2006 came with a beautiful fruit denim skirt, so she looked like most of my friends. As a result, I figured she should wear tefillin, just like my friends, Friedmans’ website says, using the Yiddish term for religiously observant.

And while a Jewish celebrity portrayed as a Barbie doll isn’t technically a Jewish Barbie, it doesn’t matter, Tamkin said, because in a way, she’s already Jewish. It was created by a Jewish woman and is named after her Jewish daughter.

Pogrebin, however, disagrees that Barbie is a Jewish doll because Handler was Jewish. But she sees something Jewish in the way Handler and Mattel have adapted to changing times.

They did what the Jewish people did for thousands of years: adapt to the dominant culture in order to survive. To fit in, you must reinvent yourself while clinging to who you are at the essence. Mattel did that and Handler did that, Pogrebin said.