Pixar is losing the animation war in Hollywood
Pixar hit a Wall-E.
The Disney-owned animation studio responsible for the Toy Story and Cars franchises, among other huge hits, can no longer pick a winner.
Thirteen years ago, Pixar was riding high, earning a Best Picture Oscar nomination for Toy Story 3.” And its latest hit, 2019’s Toy Story 4, grossed over $1 billion worldwide.
Four years later, it’s an afterthought animation that can no longer compete with Universal’s DreamWorks Animation or Sony Pictures Animation.
Acknowledging its decline, the studio laid off 75 employees this week to make up for recent losses.
Pixar’s once unchallenged position in the family film Game of Thrones was quickly usurped by bloodthirsty competitors.
Last weekend, Sonys Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse raked in $120 million, while Universals The Super Mario Bros. Movie just surpassed $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing animated film after Disneys Frozen II and The Lion King remake, both from 2019.
The public is obviously interested in animated films, but not Pixar.
Yes, the studio is about to re-enter the fray again with Elemental, a 3D film in which the main characters are cute elements of fire and water, which will screen at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday and open on June 16.
But critics weren’t impressed with its premiere last month at the Cannes Film Festival. Elemental currently holds a score of 60% on RottenTomatoes, making it the studio’s second worst-received film. Only “Cars 2” is doing worse at 40%.
Box office screenings, according to The Wrapearned the film a paltry $40 million in its first weekend, one of Pixar’s worst openings in history.
Elemental appears to be another in a series of embarrassing flops from Pixar.
The studio’s Onward was established in March 2020, shortly before the pandemic shutdowns began, and failed as a result. Luca and Soul went straight to Disney+ and had little cultural impact. Lightyear, which hit theaters in 2021, was a dud that misjudged ticket buyers’ appetite for a Buzz Lightyear origin story.
When asked why Pixar stumbled, a Hollywood source replied: Two words John Lasseter.
Lasseter, once Chief Creative Officer of Disney Animation and Pixar, was a founding Pixar employee from the studio’s first film, 1995’s Toy Story, to 2018’s Ralph Breaks The Internet,” and was the creative force behind their greatest successes.
He directed A Bugs Life, the Oscar-nominated film Toy Story 3 and two Cars films, and was named CCO when Disney acquired Pixar in 2006.
Lasseter was kicked out of Disney in 2017 after allegations of sexual misconduct were brought against him by employees, including grabbing him, kissing him, making comments about physical attributes, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The executive apologized and took on the role of Head of Animation for Skydance Animation in 2019.
Pete Docter, the director of “Inside Out”, replaced Lasseter at Pixar, and the studio has not recovered since the change.
Docter is a lovely guy, not a leader, the source said. People love him, but no one worships him like they did Lasseter.
Lasseter, who was also a genius champion of “Spirited Away” Hayao Miyazaki, was in the artistic mold of former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, whom he worked with, and who enjoyed the boldness and animation at the during his successful tenure.
Eisner was a brilliant leader who was an inspired risk-taker and never a blame person, the source said. You felt safe with him. And animation was his way of becoming Walt 2.0.
Current top dog Bob Iger, on the other hand, is best known for acquiring and nurturing existing brands, such as Star Wars and Marvel, not for championing original animation.
Recent Pixar films lack the spark of those from the 1990s and older. Films made during Docter’s reign leaned cerebral and the characters, blobby, as in “Soul.”
And millennials, who grew up with Woody, Dory and Mike Wazowski, don’t seem all that interested in new properties.
Once Hollywood’s hottest new toy, Pixar seems destined to be like its unsuccessful and extinct “The Good Dinosaur.”
