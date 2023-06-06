US Travel Association’s Daily Getaways program returns with great brand deals





The US Travel Association has unveiled a week-long overview of its popular Daily getaway programwhich will be officially launched on sale on Monday, June 12. The program, which began in 2010, will feature exclusive offers from leading travel brands, offering discounts of up to 50% on loyalty points, theme park tickets, vacation packages and resort stays. hotel, confirmed US Travel. During this week’s preview, travelers can sign up to receive reminders when deals go live. Keep in mind that a limited number of offers will be available for online purchase in the United States and Canada each weekday from Monday, June 12 through July 14, or while supplies last. To preview and later purchase the offers, consumers can visit DailyGetaways.com. Participating travel brands include Accor, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Choice Hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, MGM Resorts International, Omni Hotels & Resorts, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Universal Destinations & Experiences, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Daily Getaways offers expire at least one year, and many programs offer points that never expire (with an active account), meaning travelers can score a travel deal this month to use beyond this summer. Topics in this article to explore

Features and tipsUnited States

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.travelpulse.com/News/Features/US-Travel-Association-s-Daily-Getaways-Program-Returns-With-Deals-From-Top-Brands The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos