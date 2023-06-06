Past Lives actress Greta Lee knows all the best restaurants in Koreatown

When actress Greta Lee returned to Los Angeles in 2020 after spending 17 years in New York, it was a homecoming for her. She re-explored her old playgrounds, especially in neighborhoods like Koreatown, meeting the best jjajangmyeon and banchan. She also got in touch with her Korean roots in other ways as the star of the new movie A24. Past lives a love story about childhood friends who are separated in South Korea and reunite 20 years later in New York, it’s in theaters June 23.

While Lee (also in Netflixs Russian doll and the Apple TV+ series morning show) spent her formative years growing up at La Caada Flintridge, she often found herself in Koreatown, where her father ran a private practice as a doctor. There were a lot of meals there, a lot of church, Lee said. Our whole family identity existed in Koreatown.

These days, she lives in El Sereno on a property that was once a cattle ranch with her husband, comic writer Russ Armstrong, and their two young sons. Her parents live in Koreatown, and she is now making new food memories with her extended family in her hometown.

Eater LA spoke with Lee about his favorite Koreatown restaurants and how working at various Momofuku restaurants in his early days in New York expanded his culinary world.

Eater: How has working at Momofuku restaurants as a host and server influenced you?

Greta Lee: That was a big part of getting started in New York and who I am today, for sure. When I was there, I was desperately trying to learn lines for an audition I just heard about, while trying to serve people pork buns. [I developed an] appreciation and education around food. Yes, I learned what microgreens are and what sous vide means, but there was also this general love to embrace food.

It’s that fermented soybean paste stew that I remember distinctly smelling like feet as a kid, but now it’s a dish I can’t live without.

Now that you’re back in Los Angeles, are you finding yourself back in your old Koreatown haunts or new restaurants?

It’s been a mix of both, including some proven ones [spots] that feel historic to my family. There’s this restaurant across from my parents’ office called Western Doma Noodles. We have been going there for as long as I can remember.

Doma was a place where we got everything. There was doenjang-jjigae, which is a staple food for Koreans. It’s this fermented soybean paste [stew] which I remember distinctly smelling like feet to me as a kid, but now it’s a dish I can’t live without.

The meats grilled there, like galbi or bulgolgi, are perhaps more accessible to a wider audience. Eating ssam with a bit of ssamjang, a funky foot fermented soybean paste again and making those lettuce wraps was a big part of our meals. There was kimchi-jjigae and so much kimchi. And this place is known for its hand-cut noodles in clam broth.

What is another restaurant that you like?

There’s this great place called Sulga House Bone Broth who does amazing food in such an intimate way. They also elevate some of the more traditional dishes I grew up with, like a cold buckwheat noodle where they add a hint of beetroot that makes the broth pink. It’s that beautiful rose that’s so Instagram-appropriate, but that was clearly not the owners’ intention. It was a joy to find new interpretations of these tried and tested dishes.

Tell me about Yuchun and why it’s one of your favorites.

Yuchun is a place where my brother and I have a formal lunch date. And this place is known for mul-naengmyeon. It’s that cold buckwheat noodle. And there’s also bibim-naengmyeon, which is the same dish, but without the chilled broth and just mixed in a spicy sauce with vegetables.

And they have killer dumplings. I mean, it’s a complete effort. We were talking about lunch, but you start with a full plate of steamed leek and pork dumplings, then move on to a huge bowl of noodles. There are days when it’s the only thing I have to eat. My brother calls him on the day of a meal.

And why are you going to Sun Nong Dan?

There is a new Sun Nong Dan location in what used to be a Sizzler. I often go alone and eat alone. It’s amazing and where you go when you want tang, which is soup. They have beef broth which comes with brisket or different types of meat and noodles, but instead of buckwheat noodles they look like glass noodles. There is also rice.

I mean, these are all complete meals. There’s nothing flippant about it.

And they have these large format tteokbokki rice cakes [dish topped] with cheese, and they come with a torch and light it for you like some kind of tasty creme brulee. They say it’s for two people. It can easily feed like 15.

It’s almost cinematic, where they take you through these different stages.

Why are you going to The C (Dae Bu Do)?

C is a new experience for me. A friend introduced me there and his food is just amazing. There is a fully immersive experience involving a seafood barbecue. Generally, people are more accustomed to grilling meat at your table, but it’s just seafood, like scallops, shrimp and clams. It’s almost cinematic, where they take you through these different stages: first you grill the bivalves, shellfish, and then you move on to a rice dish which is used with the broth, then there’s noodles involved . And you have to eat it all while drinking soju And beer.

What do you like about Young King?

This was probably one of the first restaurants in Koreatown where we went as a family. It’s a Korean Chinese restaurant so it’s totally different food but also tent food for Korean immigrants. There is something called jjajangmyeon, which is fermented black bean noodles. It’s something I’ve searched endlessly in New York, trying to find the best, and it always comes down to what can match young kingis this jjajangmyeon? There is also this companion sister noodle dish called jjamppong. It’s a spicy noodle dish with that intense red broth with lots of seafood.

I’ve seen some restaurants now that will have a bowl that splits it into half jjajangmyeon and half jjamppong, so you don’t have to choose. I deeply appreciate that.

They also have something called tangsuyuk, which is breaded fried pork that’s usually glazed in a sweet and sour sauce, and you dip it in a vinegar-soy sauce.

I have never been to Yongsusan. Could you describe an experience there?

Youngsusan is probably my mother’s favorite restaurant. The first time she took us there as kids, it was done with a kind of educational mindset because they specialize in what’s called the Meal of Kings. It is this traditional, historical and elevated meal that returns to the [Goryeo] Dynasty and served the monarchy.

Typically you have banchan at any standard Korean meal which is done in a much more casual way, but here it’s totally different. Each dish really speaks for itself in a more refined way.

I just went there for a nice birthday party with friends. And she’s not Korean. I just felt delighted that Korean cuisine could be recognized and appreciated in a much wider way. It’s so different from what I knew growing up.

There’s this dish called muk, an acorn jelly that looks like gray jelly. For me, it was one of those foods that seemed a bit embarrassing to me growing up. And now, as an adult, I’m at this birthday party with adults who aren’t Korean at all, eating bowls of acorn jelly.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.



