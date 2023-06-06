Actors clear potential strike with Hollywood writers still on strike





The news The union, which represents more than 160,000 film and television actors, voted Monday evening to authorize a strike, two days before starting negotiations on a new contract with Hollywood studios. The result for members of the SAG-AFTRA union, with 98% strike authorization, was expected, and it came in the sixth week of a strike by Hollywood writers and just a day after the Directors Guild of America tentatively accepted a new contract. . Together we stand together and in unity build a new contract that honors our contributions to this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model, and brings ALL of our concerns for protections and benefits in the present ! Fran Drescher, the president of the actors union, said in a statement. Approximately 65,000 members voted, or 48% of eligible voters. The actors’ current deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of the studios, expires June 30.

Why it matters: Actors have the same concerns as screenwriters. Many of the actors’ concerns echo what the Writers Guild of America is fighting for: higher salaries; increased residual payments for their work, especially for content from streaming services; and protections against the use of actor likenesses without permission as part of enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities. According to the authors, the studios offered little more than annual meetings to discuss artificial intelligence and refused to negotiate the limits of the technology. The Directors Guild, on the other hand, said on Sunday that it had reached a groundbreaking agreement confirming that AI is not a person and that generative AI cannot replace the functions performed by members. Details on what this meant have not been revealed. Background: It’s been a long time since the last actors went on strike. The last time actors went on strike was in 2000, over a dispute over commercial pay. The strike lasted nearly six months. And then: Negotiations begin on Wednesday. With negotiations set to begin on Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA is optimistic about the significance of this strike authorization. Obviously came from a position of strength, but were not looking to strike, said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the unions’ chief negotiator. Were here to make a deal. He added: But we were also not going to accept anything less than what our members deserve. If a strike is necessary to achieve this, have been prepared. The Alliance of Film and Television Producers said in a statement that we are approaching these negotiations with the goal of reaching a new agreement that is beneficial to SAG-AFTRA members and the industry as a whole.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/05/business/media/hollywood-actors-strike-vote.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos