Celebrate Dad with Immersive Disney Animation at Lighthouse Artspace

pinterest Lighthouse Immersive Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios are bringing a new immersive experience to Dallas that will make dad feel like a kid again! WHO: Lighthouse Immersive Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios WHAT: This Father’s Day, create magical memories with Dad at Immersive Disney Animation at Lighthouse Artspace in the heart of downtown Dallas! The more the merrier: bring the whole family or gather your friends for the ultimate interactive experience that will make Dad feel like a kid again. Bundle up and save with the family pack (groups of four or more) by visitinghttps://bit.ly/3IT9pG1 Developed in collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios Immersive Disney Animation was rated Awesome Perfect for All Ages by the Toronto Guardian, Disney Like You’ve Never Seen It Before by MLive, with Elite Daily you really feel like to be in your favorite movie. Tickets start at $29.99 and are available atlighthouseimmersive.com/disney. Creating iconic animated stories for all ages for nearly a century, Walt Disney Animation Studios has partnered with North America’s top creator of experiential projection exhibits (including The Original Immersive Van Gogh) to present the music and art within the Disney Animations canon of today’s hit movies. like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen, to all the classics including The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio. Audiences will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them. Immersive Disney Animation’s creative team is led by Oscar-winning producer J. Miles Dale (2018 Best Picture – The Shape of Water) who said, “Working in new media is always exciting, and it’s really been the most challenging and rewarding project of my career. Being entrusted with Disney’s rich animation archive is a great honor, but also a huge responsibility. With such a wealth of material and a treasure trove of memorable characters, this is a pleasure to bring the work of all of Disney’s great animators and performers to life in an immersive 360-degree environment. Mexico City-based Cocolab worked with Dale and the Creative Legacy team at Walt Disney Animation Studios to develop the program for Lighthouse Immersive Studios Special Projects Producer Dorothy McKim (Academy Award nominee, Get A Horse!) is spearheading the project for Disney Animation. Beyond the unrivaled projection design that Lighthouse Immersive is known for, Immersive Disney Animation is further enhanced by the expansive environmental design of Lighthouse Immersives Global Creative Director David Korins (Tony Award nominee whose credits include over 20 shows Broadway, including Hamilton, and an Emmy Award for Grease Live). Additional interactive features in the projection show include a responsive floor projection design that moves with the audience and custom wristbands that light up in sync with the projections and based on audience movement in the galleries. In a particularly spectacular moment, the special effects team at Gazillion Bubbles fills the 500,000 cubic feet of bubble galleries. Ross captures the excitement of both Disney and Lighthouse Immersive for the project as he describes how it begins: imagine traveling through Zootopia with Judy Hopps, diving to the bottom of the ocean with Ariel, flying on a magic carpet with Aladdin and enter Casita with Mirabel and the Madrigal family. The Creative Legacy team at Walt Disney Animation Studios is collaborating with Lighthouse Immersive, helping to bring their library of films to audiences in ways never seen before. WHERE: Lighthouse ArtSpace DALLAS (507 S. Harwood St.) WHEN: Now until September 2023 CONNECTIONS: Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/lhimmersive/

