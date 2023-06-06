“Vanishing Point”, the star of “Petrocelli” was 92 years old





Barry Newman, the actor best known for playing a reckless Vietnamese vet in ‘Vanishing Point,’ has died aged 92, according to reports. His wife Angela said The Hollywood Reporter Sunday that Newman died of natural causes at NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center on May 11. Friends of Newman have also confirmed the actor’s death, per Deadline. Angela Newman shared a statement with THR, writing that her late husband “was a rock to so many, whose spirits he lifted and allowed to be free.” He was truly a light to so many, with an incredible and hilarious sense of humor that lit up everything and everyone.” Newman’s film career included the cult 1971 action film “Vanishing Point”, one of Steven Spielberg’s Favorite Movies. The film follows a former vet and race car driver as he speeds across the country in what turns into one of the greatest movie car chases of all time in order to win a bet. Best car chase scenes:Stuntman Foust’s favorites The 1970 courtroom drama “The Lawyer” saw Newman play attorney Anthony Petrocelli, who is assigned to defend a doctor accused of murdering his wife. Newman’s character then got his own NBC series, “Petrocelli,” which ran for two seasons from 1974 to 1976. The series earned Newman an Emmy nomination for lead actor in 1975. Death of Tina Turner:Queen of rock ‘n’ roll dies at 83 Newman’s television career also included appearances on “LA Law”, “Murder, She Wrote”, “The Fall Guy”, and “The OC”. On the big screen, he starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in ‘Daylight’ and in ‘The Limey’, ‘Bowfinger’ and ’40 Days and 40 Nights’. Newman was born in Boston in 1930, and before his acting career began, he played clarinet and saxophone in the US Army Band. The actor then made his Broadway debut in 1957 playing a jazz musician on the show “Nature’s Way.“ In 2007, the star was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer which ended her film and television career. He then picked up and reunited with “The Lawyer” director Sidney J. Furie for the 2022 film “Finding Hannah.” Ray Stevenson is dead:‘Thor’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Ahsoka’ actor dies at 58

