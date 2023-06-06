Police arrest fifth suspect following mass shooting along Hollywood Beach Broadwalk





HOLLYWOOD, Florida. Police have made a fifth arrest following a mass shooting on Hollywood Beach’s notorious Broadwalk. Four previous arrests had been made in the days following the Memorial Day shooting, and after a days-long search, the fifth and final suspect was finally taken into custody. The camera was rolling when 18-year-old Lionel JeanCharles Jr. was led away in handcuffs by officers. Police said JeanCharles surrendered around 1:30 p.m. Monday. He has since been taken to Broward County Main Jail. Hollywood Police Chief Chris OBrien said Monday that investigators have been working tirelessly for a week to bring the five suspects into custody. To date, five people have been implicated in this senseless act of violence and have been arrested, and five handguns have been seized, OBrien said. JeanCharles faces one count of attempted first degree murder, eight counts of attempted second degree murder and one count of carrying a concealed weapon. Facing the same charges, Ariel Cardahn Paul, 16, and Jordan Burton, 15, were both arrested over the weekend. Two other men, Keshawn Paul Stewart and Morgan Deslouches, both 18, were arrested last week on firearms charges, but police said while they were both at the Broadwalk at the time, they were not responsible for any of the victims’ injuries. A total of nine people were shot, five adults and four minors, when gunfire broke out on Memorial Day along the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. According to a detailed 13-page arrest form, two groups were arguing, with JeanCharles Jr., Paul and Burton being part of one group. Officers said they pulled out guns and started shooting. They allegedly shot two people from a second group with whom they were arguing, as well as seven other victims who were on the beach. This would lead us to believe that the other group did not produce weapons, OBrien said of the investigation. Among the victims was a 16-month-old baby, who was shot in the leg but has since been released from hospital. Monday afternoon, a victim was still hospitalized. This minor is in stable condition. OBrien and doctors at Memorial Regional Hospital said they were grateful to the first responders and good Samaritans who stepped in to help.

