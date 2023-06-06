Vanishing Point actor Barry Newman dies aged 92





American actor Barry Newman (left) and English actor Suzy Kendall (right) (Getty Images) American actor Barry Newman, known to many for his role in the 1971 cult stock whodunnit Vanishing Pointis dead. Newman was 92 when he died on May 11. As of this writing, no further information about his death is available. The actor played ex-racing car driver Kowalski in the feature film directed by Richard C Sarafian movie. Although he changed careers to become a delivery driver, Newmans Vanishing Point the character reverts to his fast driving habits and rushes into a dodge challenger after being entangled in a criminal conspiracy. Vanishing Point is considered an essential piece of the action genre by its fans. The following year, Newman starred with English actor Suzy Kendall in the British action film, fear is the key. The actor also starred in the 70s legal drama series Petrocelli. The program ran for two seasons between 1974 and 1976. As the lead character in Tony Petrocelli, Newman portrayed an Italian-American lawyer from Boston who traded big-city life for a quieter everyday experience in the sleepy town of San Remo, Arizona. Newman was of Belarusian and Austrian descent. He grew up in Boston, Massachusetts. After graduating with an anthropology degree in 1952, Newman was drafted into the U.S. Army and used the saxophone and clarinet skills he learned in high school as part of the 3rd Army Band in Atlanta. Barry Newman and his wife, Angela, in 1999 (Getty Images) After his discharge from the military years later, Newman began studying for his master’s degree in anthropology at Columbia University. He discovered acting when a friend, who was studying acting with director Lee Strasberg, invited him to attend a class. Just five weeks into his master’s course, a freshly inspired Newman left to study acting. Newman’s other notable screen appearances include the lead role in Steven Soderbergh’s 1999 crime film Linden13 episodes of the short-lived NBC medical drama Nightingalesand episodes of The Murder She Wroteand popular teen drama CO. Her last role was in the 2022 indie drama, Finding Hannahwhich also starred Juliet Mills, Christina Pickles and Judy Geeson. Newman is survived by his wife, Angela.

