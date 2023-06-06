Hollywood Actors Guild votes to authorize strike, as writers’ strike continues





Actors represented by Hollywood union SAG-AFTRA voted Monday night to authorize a strike if they did not agree on a new contract with major studios, streamers and production companies by June 30.

The strike authorization was approved by an overwhelming majority of almost 98% of the 65,000 members who voted.

The guild, which represents more than 160,000 film actors, broadcast journalists, announcers, hosts and stunt performers, begins negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Wednesday, more than a month after the Writers Guild of America began to strike over his own dispute. with AMPTP. Should the actors’ union ultimately go ahead with the strike, it would be limited to television and film productions; news and broadcast work would not be directly affected. At stake is an increase in base pay, which players say has been undermined by inflation and the streaming ecosystem, the threat of unregulated use of artificial intelligence, benefits and the burden of self-recorded auditions the cost of which was previously the responsibility of casting and manufacturing. We are approaching these negotiations with the goal of reaching a new agreement that is beneficial to SAG-AFTRA members and the industry as a whole, AMPTP said in a statement Monday. The strike authorization vote, a tool at the bargaining table, comes at a pivotal time for the industry as 11,500 writers enter their sixth week on strike and the directors guild considers a recently reached tentative agreement with studios on issues such as salaries, streaming residuals and artificial intelligence. If the actors went on strike, the industry already hampered by the screenwriters’ strike would almost come to a standstill, from production to promotion of completed projects. The WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA have stood in solidarity since the writers began walking the picket lines on May 2. Many in Hollywood were concerned about the very real possibility of all three guilds going on strike at the same time, as both directors and the actors’ contracts were soon to expire as well. That scenario changed on Sunday evening when the Directors Guild, which represents 19,000 film, television and advertising directors, announced that it had reached a truly historic tentative agreement with the studios. The terms, which were not disclosed in detail to the press or other guilds, will be presented to the DGA board for approval on Tuesday and then to the membership for ratification. Representatives of the Writers Guild and the Actors Guild praised the directors’ group for reaching a tentative agreement, although neither commented on specific points of the DGA’s terms. The WGA also said its negotiating positions remain the same. The DGA deal did not sit well with some individual WGA members, some of whom remembered when the directors negotiated their own contracts while the writers were on strike in 2007-08. That 15-year-old deal, some say, set a precedent that forced writers to abide by DGA-agreed terms and end the strike. Zero surprises. The AMPTP continues to use its tired old playbook. And the DGA unfortunately continues to toe the line, knowing that it can build on the WGA’s resolve to strike a truly historic deal. Disappointingly, but not surprisingly, veteran TV writer Steven DeKnight, who also wrote and directed Pacific Rim: Uprising, tweeted. Seemingly anticipating a repeat, the WGA’s negotiating committee issued a letter last week warning that the studios would again pursue a divide-and-conquer strategy, pitting guilds against each other. Our position is clear: to resolve the strike, companies will have to negotiate with the WGA on our comprehensive program, the WGA letter said. We will keep walking until the companies negotiate fairly with us. While the unions appeared more united this time around, their goals are also different in many areas. For the directors, securing the international streaming residuals that drive subscriber growth was key, as were salaries, safety (such as banning live ammunition on set), diversity and inclusion, and l added Juneteenth as a paid holiday. The WGA program includes increased wages, better residuals and minimum personnel requirements. A key area of ​​overlap between all of them is artificial intelligence. The DGA said it has reached a groundbreaking agreement confirming that AI is not a person and that generative AI cannot replace the functions performed by members. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator, maintains that the needs of the guild’s actor members are unique. Hollywood actors have not struck against the AMPTP since 1980, which saw a 95-day strike over pay TV and VHS tape terms. Our bargaining strategy has never relied on or been dependent on the outcome or status of other union negotiations, nor do we subscribe to the philosophy that the terms of agreements reached with other unions are binding on us, said Crabtree-Ireland Sunday. On Monday, he added that the vote was a “clear statement that it’s time for an evolution of this contract.

