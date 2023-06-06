Entertainment
Hollywood actors seek new deal on use of AI digital doubles
Hollywood’s biggest labor union will begin talks about pay in the age of artificial intelligence this week as part of contract talks with studios, debating how human performers should be compensated for the work of their digital twins.
Concerns about the disruptive potential of AI have rattled Hollywood talent, who fear the technology will mean fewer jobs for screenwriters, voice performers and others. Actors also fear losing control of their image, as AI technology has been used to create deepfake videos featuring the likenesses of actors such as Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise.
The rapid advancements in generative AI technology over the past 18 months have been something we’ve seen in real time. [and] it’s already affecting our members, said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief negotiator for actors union SAG-AFTRA.
SAG-AFTRA will meet with its Hollywood studio counterparts on Wednesday to begin working out a new three-year contract. The talks come at a tense time in Hollywood: The Writers Guild of America has been on the picket line for more than a month, and SAG-AFTRA has asked its members to authorize a strike if an agreement is not reached. found by June 30.
If the actors strike, it will be their union’s first since 2000. It would bring Hollywood to a standstill just as movie studios begin to recover from the pandemic. A new contractual agreement was reached between the studios and the Directors Guild of America on Sunday, which some hope could form the basis of a deal with actors and writers.
A top priority for the actors union is to ensure that there is informed consent about the use of performers’ AI-created likenesses and that they are paid fairly for the work of their digital doubles, said Crabtree-Ireland.
I don’t think we want to see our members in a race to the bottom with their own digital doubles, he said. All the work of our members is subject to negotiation beyond a certain minimum [and] the starting point would be union-wide payments for AI-created likenesses.
Lawyers, producers and talent agency executives say this type of arrangement could prove to be a financial boon for top stars. It would be possible for an actor to shoot a movie on location, while digital actors could make money shooting a commercial at the same time, they say.
Actors … could end up in multiple places at once because these tools could help them execute different projects at different stages, said Hilary Krane, legal director at Creative Artists Agency.
A veteran Hollywood negotiator added: George Clooney can probably only physically produce two or three movies a year. [but with a digital double] maybe you can put it in six movies. As long as you can get paid a fair rate for it, it’s definitely an opportunity.
There’s less optimism about AI from Hollywood writers, who fear the technology will put them out of work. These concerns have grown since the launch of ChatGPT in November which demonstrated the potential of generative AI.
The Writers Guild opposes the use of AI in the screenwriting process except as a research tool, said Charles Slocum, the union’s deputy executive director. It’s unwise to go beyond that, he said, by calling generative AI software a plagiarism machine.
The writers’ stance on AI as well as their concerns about streaming-induced compensation practices have led many to conclude that the strike could last well into the summer.
THE [writers] The main concern is that studios will replace them with AI, said the veteran Hollywood dealmaker. They view the AI issue right now as an existential thing.
The group representing studios and streamers, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, had proposed holding annual AI meetings, saying the technology is moving too fast to wait the three years between contract negotiations, a proposal which was met with derision. by the Writers’ Union.
Ivy Kagan Bierman, an entertainment lawyer at Loeb & Loeb, said the topic of AI has further alienated studios and unions.
Understandably, studios don’t want to negotiate something that would put barriers to the use of AI technology, she said. On the other side of the table, you have the writers, directors and actors who fear that this technology will be used in a way that is not in their best interests.
She advocated for an industry-wide task force to study the impact of AI, but the idea didn’t catch on. AI is not something we should approach out of fear, nor is the negotiating table the best place to initially try to solve problems, she said.
