Actor Gufi Paintal of Mahabharat fame dies at 79, family confirms | Bollywood





Veteran actor Gufi Paintal died Monday morning at the age of 79, his family confirmed. Gufi, best known for playing the role of Shakuni Mama in the BR Chopras TV show Mahabharat (1980), died in Mumbai on Monday due to age-related health issues. Gufi Paintal was not doing well due to age-related health issues. “Unfortunately, he is no more. He died in hospital around 9am. His heart gave out. He passed away peacefully in his sleep,” his nephew Hiten Paintal told the PTI news agency. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Nitish Bhardwaj said, “I have lost a very humble friend and colleague. A simple and grateful man who was part of my life’s journey. May his soul attain sadgati (eternal peace) .” What his family said The family of actors said in a statement, according to Indian Express, With deep sorrow, we announce the sad passing of our father, Mr. Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family. According to the report, Gufis’ nephew, Hiten, said: He died today around 9am. He had heart failure. He was 79 years old. He was recently admitted to hospital and his condition was critical. Gufi Paintal was not standing well Hiten previously told PTI that his uncle was not doing well due to age-related health issues. “He had high blood pressure and heart problems. He wasn’t feeling well and it all went on for a while. Things have gotten serious now so we’ve taken him to hospital for observation. He’s at hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable,” Hiten told PTI. Gufi is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and one grandchild. The last rites will take place at around 4 p.m. today at a crematorium in the suburb of Andheri. The work of Gufi Paintal Gufi has appeared in TV shows and movies. He has been seen at Bahadur Shah Zafar, Mahabharat, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh Koi Hai Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, RadhaKrishn and Jay Kaniya lal Ki among other shows. He made his debut with the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar. Following this, the actor appeared in other films including Dillagi, Desh Pardesh and Suhaag. A few days ago, actress Tina Ghaai also shared a health update for the seasoned actor on her Instagram account. Sharing a photo of the actor, Tina wrote: Gufi Paintal ji takleef mein hain prarthana ki jeeye (he is in pain pray for him).

