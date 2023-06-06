SAG-AFTRA members authorize strike – The Hollywood Reporter

Members of Hollywood’s largest union have given their negotiators the green light to call a strike if deemed necessary in upcoming labor negotiations.

Nearly 98% of members of the performers’ union SAG-AFTRA voted to allow a strike in a referendum that lasted just over two weeks and ended Monday night. (SAG-AFTRA has not released the percentage that voted against authorizing.) The “yes” vote does not trigger a strike, but allows key union negotiators to potentially call a work stoppage once their television/theater contracts expire on June 30, if the Negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers are faltering.

Sixty-five thousand eligible members voted, for a turnout of almost 48%, which is relatively high for the sprawling union. (For comparison, turnout for the union’s 2020 TV/Theatre contract ratification vote was just over 27%.)

The high “yes” vote is almost identical to that obtained by the Writers Guild of America during its first round of negotiations with the AMPTP in April (the WGA obtained a strike authorization of 97.85%, against 97, 91% for SAG-AFTRA), before the WGA actually went on strike on May 2.

“The votes to strike were tallied and the members joined their elected leadership and bargaining committee in favor of strength and solidarity. I am proud of all of you who voted as well as those who expressed your support even though they were unable to vote. Everyone played a part in this achievement,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement. “Together we stand together and in unity we build a new contract that honors our contributions in this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model and brings ALL of our concerns for protections and benefits in the present! Bravo SAG-AFTRA, we are here to win it.

AMPTP said in its own statement Monday night, “We are approaching these negotiations with the goal of reaching a new agreement that is beneficial to SAG-AFTRA members and the industry as a whole.”

During the voting period, SAG-AFTRA leaders strongly encouraged members to vote ‘yes’ to improve the union’s bargaining position in a series of compressed discussions with studios and streamers this year. . SAG-AFTRA negotiations will begin on June 7, just over three weeks before its TV/theatre contracts expire. “Unfortunately this year is a bit of an anomaly. We are starting later, we don’t have a big window to negotiate,” union president Fran Drescher told members in a video prompting them to authorize a strike at the end of May. The idea was to “prepare,” she said. “Because it is better to have and not need than to need and not have.”

The union’s national board of directors unanimously agreed to call a vote to authorize the strike on May 17 in a big show of unity from the often testy member leaders. “For the first time in a very long time, the leadership of our members is united at the level of the bargaining committee and the National Council,” Drescher acknowledged at the time.

During its June negotiations, SAG-AFTRA leaders are expected to attempt to codify generative AI protections into the contract and improve member residuals and minimum rates in an era dominated by streaming. They are also seeking to bolster the union’s beleaguered health plan alongside its pension plan and impose more restrictions on self-recorded hearings, the prevalence of which exploded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his own statement on Monday, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland specifically called “inflation, dwindling residuals due to streaming and generative AI” threats to union members in 2023. “This strike authorization means we are entering our negotiations from a position of strength, so that we can deliver the deal our members want and deserve,” Crabtree-Ireland said.

Crabtree-Ireland is leading the negotiations for the union, while AMPTP President Carol Lombardini will lead the negotiations for the AMPTP.