K-Pop Idol AOORA Wants To Work With This Bollywood Star, Says He Hasn’t Received Any SMS Reply Soompi
South Korean pop artist Aoora recently made headlines with his Indo-Korean debut song ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ which is the remixed version of Bappi Lahiri’s iconic song from the movie ‘Disco Dancer’ which starred Mithun Chakraborty and Kim Yashpal.
The song has received immense praise and love on social media where Aoora recently revealed that he is a big fan of Tiger Shroff. According to a report on News18, the actor said, “I want to collaborate with Tiger Shroff. I love Tiger’s dance moves and action. He’s my favorite, I want to do something with him. S’ please, on my behalf, send him a message so that he hears it and that we have the chance to collaborate.”
He further revealed that he actually tried to reach out to the star but received no response from her. He said: “I messaged Tiger directly but he didn’t reply. I’m sure Tiger gets so many DMs and couldn’t reply so please pass him my message.”
Aoora also said that he loves Tiger Shroff’s work where he always performs on his song “Cham Cham” with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor from the movie “Baaghi”. The K-pop idol also enjoys songs from South India, where “Naatu Naatu” is his current favourite.
Aoora also opened up about doing a Bollywood project where he also revealed that he already had a preview of a story ready. He said, “Of course, I’m ready. I’d be ready to do a romantic comedy with a bit of action. I want to star in something where there’s a Korean and an Indian girl.”
Speaking about the remixed version of ‘Jimmy Jimmy’, AOORA said, “I heard the song Jimmy Jimmy two months ago and I loved the beats, it was very modern, I had a very global approach. , so I thought it would be a lot of fun if we could add some K-pop beats to it because I’ve always wanted to do an Indo-Korean collaboration project because I think there’s a lot of similarities between the Indian music and Korean music in terms of energy. A great collaboration if we could add some K-pop beats to this very iconic song.”
In the video, the singer can be seen solo explaining the concept of the original video where he tried to keep the retro vibe and also added his K-pop element in terms of visuals in the song.
Aoora released the song on his second visit to India where he opened up about his experience and said, “I always loved India but when I first came, of course, things were very When I landed in Delhi, it was a little scary because I was seeing so many people, but as soon as I started meeting more and more Indians, it became very comfortable.
He added: “On my first trip, I saw cows wandering the streets, which is a very different scene (laughs). However, on my second trip, I was very, very aware. comfortable and that’s just part of how I like the energy and I feel people in India are just warm and loving so he started finding the same things extremely comfortable compared to his first trip .
He also gave his opinion and thoughts on Mumbai, where he said, “For me, Mumbai is very similar to Seoul. That’s one of the reasons why I feel at home here. All the colors I see in India are very inspiring. In Mumbai, there are so many different people, so many different things, the variety and diversification is very inspiring.”
