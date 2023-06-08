Casino heist team arrested in North Hollywood guard murder – NBC Los Angeles





Detectives have arrested four men in connection with the murder of a security guard who was shot during a botched robbery from an underground casino in North Hollywood. Two of the men have been charged with murder for allegedly shooting death guard Anthony Rivas with assault rifles, authorities said. Matthew S. Riley, 29, and Rudy J. Madrid, 26, were scheduled to make their first appearance in Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the two were gang members. The other two men arrested, Steven H. Dunkel, 23, and Michael J. Blankenship, 52, were convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery. Rivas, 32, was killed May 31 at a hookah lounge in the 3300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard when two men wearing ski masks and armed with guns entered the business to commit a robbery, police said . Rivas was shot multiple times when he drew his handgun and died at the scene. The LAPD said the Cahuenga business was being used as an underground casino, and patrons and workers fled after hearing the gunshots. The masked thieves escaped through a back door without taking any money. LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives say a key break in the case occurred when LAPD officers assigned to the North Hollywood Division’s Gang Unit recognized the getaway car, a Dodge Challenger silver, which had been recorded on security video. The car led investigators first to Riley and then, through various investigative techniques, to the other alleged participants, Detective Gabe Bucknell told NBC4’s I-Team. “Even though the gunmen were masked, they were tall and skinny,” which matched descriptions of Riley and Madrid, Bucknell said. He said the group was likely involved in robberies from other illegal gambling operations, and the police shared their photos in the hope that witnesses or victims of other heists would come forward. Photos of the arrested men have been released by LAPD detectives. Court records showed Riley was out on bail in another robbery case at the time of the murder. Rivas was the father of an 18-month-old boy and worked as a caretaker at several different companies, according to his wife Crystal Najar. She said he was well-liked and widely known by his nickname, “Barry White”, for his towering height and resemblance to the singer. “My husband was very hard working,” she said. “He won’t be able to see his son take his first steps.” Anyone with information about the Anthony Rivas murder or other robberies that may be linked to the group has been asked to call Detective Bucknell at 818-374-1928.

