Tupac Shakur posthumously receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Legendary hip-hop star, actor and poet Tupac Shakur posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday, honoring his many contributions to the arts, as well as his activism for racial equality. The artist’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, hosted the star on Hollywood Boulevard, alongside radio host Kurt “Big Boy” Alexander, who hosted the event, and director Allen Hughes, who recently worked on a docuseries about Tupac’s life. “Tupac knew deep down that he was always destined for something big,” Sekyiwa said at the unveiling event. “And as a little sister, I had the privilege of seeing that greatness unfold.” Sekyiwa ‘Set’ Shakur speaks onstage during the ceremony honoring Tupac Shakur with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on June 07, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Leon Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images

Sekyiwa spoke about Shakur’s goals, including her teenage dream of one day having her own star on the Walk of Fame. “Today we are not just honoring a star on the pitch, but we are honoring the hard work and passion he put in to achieve his dreams,” she said with emotion. “His celestial star will shine a little brighter today. And once again, he made us all extremely proud. We love you, Tupac.” The rapper, who was murdered in 1996 aged 25, influenced the hip-hop genre and amassed a global fanbase, selling over 75 million records worldwide and earning six Grammy nominations during his short five-year recording career. Hughes, the docuseries director, spoke about Shakur’s impact on hip-hop music, noting a milestone for the genre. “Befitting, in the year of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, the art form’s most transcendent star is finally placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Hughes said. Shakur is one of 12 rap artists, including Queen Latifah and Ice-T, to receive a star on the Walk of Fame – likely as a result of Americans misunderstanding the hip-hop genre, said hip-hop historian Kevin Powell to CBS News. Powell added that it took Shakur so long to receive this honor because people still don’t understand who Shakur was as a person and an artist, especially given the nature of his death. “He’s the most important hip-hop icon we’ve ever had in 50 years of hip-hop,” Powell said, explaining why Shakur deserves a star. The rapper has also enjoyed great success as an actor, receiving critical acclaim for starring in films like ‘Juice’, ‘Poetic Justice’, ‘Above The Rim’, ‘Gridlock’d’ and ‘Gang Related”. Powell, who is currently writing a biography on the artist, said Shakur was an even better actor than the rapper, saying the multi-talented star would have been in the ranks of Denzel Washington and Robert De Niro had he lived. and continued to act. . “Hip-hop, rapping was his way out, but his real passion — training as an actor in Harlem as a child, then in Baltimore at school. [For The] Arts with Jada Pinkett — [acting] It was his calling, I believe,” he said. “But rapping was the fastest money.” In addition to his artistic abilities, Shakur was applauded for his work in defense of black Americans, which he often spoke about in his songs and films. In May, Shakur was honored by Oakland, Calif., whose city council voted to rename a street “Tupac Shakur Way.” New trends Simrin Singh Simrin Singh is a social media producer and trending content writer for CBS News.

