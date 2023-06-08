Funseekers Addresses Club Picnic, Upcoming Trips During Reunion | News, Sports, Jobs





WEIRTON — President Judy Gaynor welcomed members of the Funseeker Club when the group met in May at Undo Restaurant. She introduced Joann Bugin who led the opening with a reading on Mother’s Day and a short reading on Memorial Day, commitment and the singing of God Bless America. A buffet dinner was served to the 53 members present. Vice President Cathy DiBenedetto noted the May birthdays. She mentioned several members who needed well wishes and prayers. The meeting included bingo with winners receiving cash prizes. Winners included Chris Sklenar, Dodie Magone, Chuck Bugin and Carol Wisnieski. The Secretary’s and Treasurer’s reports were read and approved during the business portion, after which members discussed several options for their annual picnic, scheduled for August 6 at Aracoma Park in Mingo Junction. It was mentioned that John Balzano has reserved the main shelter for members from noon until sunset, and this year’s picnic will revert to a covered platter and potluck format. The club will provide hot dogs, hamburgers, rolls, condiments and coffee. The club will supply tablecloths and silverware. Officials said horse racing would make a comeback due to its popularity within the club. Other entertainment will include a corn hole tournament and various card games. There will be a 50/50 draw, door prizes and several surprises. Members are asked to bring their own coolers for ice and drinks. however, alcoholic beverages are not permitted in Aracoma Park, it was noted. Funseeker’s bylaws require the election of officers every two years. Gaynor asked for volunteers to serve on a nominating committee to present a list of candidates for consideration. Candidates sought were for President, Vice President, Treasurer and Recording Secretary. Members Marilyn DiLeonards, Donna Balzano, Rosemary Chappano and Linda Aloi have volunteered to serve on the nominating committee. Upcoming tours, reviewed by Regina Truax, Senior Touring Manager, include: The ‘An American in Paris’ Show, Lincoln Park, Midland, PA, June 18; Sugarcreek, June 23; Gateway Clipper Dinner Cruise and Clipper Fireworks on July 4; Hartville Acres Flea Market, July 21; Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees baseball game, Sept. 17; MGM Casino, Northfield, Ohio, October 13; and Oglebay Festival of Lights dinner, Wilson Lodge, November 24. It has been announced that the September trip to Seneca Niagara Casino and Falls is sold out. For more information, contact Truax at (304) 723-0419. The winner of the 50/50 draw was Gene Viola. The May door prizes were donated by Chuck and Joann Bugin. To celebrate Mother’s Day, prizes were awarded only to women. Those who won flower pots were Sandy Leone, Carol Wisnewski, Mary Margaret Kelpadlo, Joann Llewellyn, Truax, DeeAnn Starr, Pat Rossi, Marlene Dunn, Paula Consavage, Chris Sklenar, Jean Dalfonso and Lee Lewis. An Undo’s gift certificate was won by Dodie Magnone. Door prizes were provided by Okey Nestor and won by men to celebrate Father’s Day. Entertainment was provided by Rick Graham. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

