‘M. Show’ actor Jay Johnston charged on January 6





An actor starring in comedies such as ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘Arrested Development,’ and ‘Mr. Show’ clashed with police in the so-called Battle of the Tunnel during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol American. Jay Johnston, 54, was seen battling police in surveillance video on the lower west terrace of the US Capitol, where rioters attempted to violently force their way through a line of police to force their way through a way to Congress, according to federal prosecutors. His arrest was first reported by NBC News. Court documents say Johnston waved the rioters towards the entrance, handed a bottle of water to one of them to wash their eyes and walked towards the police cordon. Once inside, Johnston was seen “handing over a stolen US Capitol Police shield to fellow rioters,” according to an FBI affidavit. While other rioters call for the formation of a “wall of protection”, the FBI says: “Johnston then participated with other rioters in a group assault on the officers defending the [lower west terrace] entrance.” “Specifically, several members of the crowd came together to push against the police in a concerted move,” the affidavit reads. “Johnston participated in this concerted movement and pushed with other rioters for several seconds. Around 3:10 p.m., Johnston began to exit the tunnel. » Prosecutors say Johnston, however, quickly reversed course and headed back. “Thereafter, Johnston joined other rioters in repeatedly pushing against the defending officers,” the affidavit reads. “The rioters coordinated the timing of the pushes by shouting ‘Heave! Oh! » The chant was cited by officers who recalled the assaults. “At approximately 3:13 p.m., Johnston began to exit the tunnel again,” the affidavit states. “On his way out, Johnston helped pull a stolen police riot shield out of the tunnel, which he handed over to another rioter on his way out of the tunnel.” Johnston is charged with attempting to obstruct, obstruct or interfere with law enforcement about and during a civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or property, and engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or property. In December 2021, The Daily Beast reported that Johnston had been “bannedfrom “Bob’s Burgers,” in which he voiced the character of Jimmy Pesto Sr., during the Capitol Riot. Nearly 350 people have been charged with assaulting, resisting or embarrassing officers or employees. Also on Wednesday, small-time Long Island businessman Peter G. Moloney, a 58-year-old from Bayport, New York, was arrested for allegedly spraying law enforcement with killer bees and assaulting members of the press. BNC News reported that Moloney owns a funeral home. The Hollywood actor is scheduled to appear in court in the Central District of California on Wednesday. Read the FBI affidavit supporting Johnston’s charges here. Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

