Tupac Shakur finally receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Tupac Shakur has finally been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Wednesday, June 7, Tupac Shakur posthumously joined the growing list of rappers-turned-actors who have been signed up to the famed Hollywood walk of fame. In a ceremony led by Los Angeles radio legend Big Boy, Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa “Together” Shakuraccepted the 2,758th Star on the Walk of Fame in the name of the late hip-hop icon following speeches by a writer-activist Jamal-Joseph and Director of FX Dear mom: the saga of Afeni and Tupac ShakurAllen Hughes. Where is Tupac Shakur’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Tupac Shakur’s new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is located in the neighborhood of 6212 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood. DJ Khaled, Missy Elliot and the late Nipsey Hussle are other hip-hop notables who received their own stars located in the same section of the boardwalk. Why did Tupac Shakur receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? While Tupac held starring roles as an actor in some of hip-hop culture’s most beloved films such as Juice, above the edge And poetic justice, the late Los Angeles MC is actually enshrined on the Walk of Fame in the Recordings category. THE Hollywood walk of fameOfficial site cites diamond selling albums like 1996 All eyes on me And by Tupac Shakur The biggest hits collection with hit songs like “Dear Mom” And “Changes” as his greatest works. Read more: Tupac Shakur’s biological father expresses his frustration at being called a ‘coward’ on his son’s classic song ‘Dear Mama’ According to Los Angeles TimesTupac, who was killed in 1996, was actually selected to receive his Hollywood star in 2014, but the late spitter’s family and the Walk of Fame recently set the official process in motion. Other rappers who have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame While Tupac Shakur is now one of 14 other rappers who have received a Hollywood star, the Engorgement The actor is actually the third MC to make the cut this year alone. Ice-T, who called the accomplishment a “journey” due to being arrested several times in Hollywood before he made it big, received his star in February. Hip-hop’s most recent winner was x fast co-star, Ludacris, who said before the unveiling in May that he considered the moment one of best days of his life. Read more: Rappers with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Watch Tupac Shakur posthumously receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame below See all the rappers with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

