Entertainment
Fantasy and wonder: Franklin Farm event features vendors, music, tours
The idyllic path winds through the garden of Pleasant View Farm, imbued with a sense of magic.
Irises of all colors blow in the breeze. The flowers are blooming and leaning towards the rising sun. Stone benches and ornamental decorations dot the garden beds. Sunlight glistens off glass globes and other trinkets.
Whimsy fills the air – a perfect place to share with the community.
For one weekend only, Pleasant View Farm opens to the public to shop from various vendors, listen to live music, and bask in the beauty of the farm’s gardens. Whimsy and Blooms is an annual celebration encouraging people to gather and enjoy the historic property on the outskirts of Franklin.
Hosted by Connie McAlpin, who lives on the farm with her husband, Glenn, and Jennifer McAlpin-Shireman, her daughter and owner of Vintage Whimsy in Franklin, the family sees it as a celebration of their history and community.
“It’s rewarding in the end, despite the hard work, because people benefit from our family farm. They enjoy our home and they can see all the beautiful things my mom has created,” McAlpin-Shireman said.
Pleasant View Farm has been a working grain farm in the family since 1830. McAlpin and her husband moved into the old Victorian farmhouse in 1992. They have worked tirelessly to restore the house, fix the rotting floor joists , replacing everything from windows to exterior and repairing electrical and water systems.
Renovations and updates have gone on for years. As work progressed inside the house, McAlpin turned her attention to the gardens.
“We came before we even moved in. I started bringing my flowers from my other house,” she said. “I’ve always loved creating new things; I like change. The house is finished, and we’re not going to change that, so that’s what I’m working on now.
The house and gardens have been featured in a number of local publications, including Old House Journal, Farm Indiana, and Homes & Lifestyles of South-Central Indiana. They were a stop on the Franklin Heritage Historic Home Tour.
But McAlpin and McAlpin-Shireman wanted an opportunity to show the property to the community in person.
“I thought (McAlpin) spent so much time making everything look so good, and more people should enjoy it,” McAlpin-Shireman said. “I’m good at organizing events, and she’s great at it, so I asked if we could do that.”
This is the fourth year for Whimsy and Blooms, which has grown every year. At the heart of the event is the vendor’s fair which fills the vast lawn of the farm.
More than 60 vendors are scheduled to have stalls, selling everything from vintage items and antiques to plants and garden decor.
“We carefully select all of our suppliers. I would say it’s a juried show, where we select the best and most talented people,” McAlpin-Shireman said.
Food trucks offer snacks and treats, while musicians will perform to add to the ambience. Members of the Johnson County Garden Club offer assistance with garden tours.
Friday night is designated as the VIP experience, where ticket holders have early access to vendors and the chance to explore the gardens first.
The Saturday event lasts all day and is open to everyone.
“We invite them to spend the day. There will be tables and chairs set up all around here, and they can listen to music. This is the opening of their private home to the public, so we want them to feel like they can stay,” McAlpin-Shireman said.
For McAlpin, who has a large following on Instagram, the event is a chance to connect his digital domain with his real gardens.
“It’s exciting for us because we’re attracting people from different states. Last year we had people from Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and Illinois. So it’s fun to meet some of these people,” she said.
Preparations have been going on for weeks as McAlpin lays the groundwork. It was blocked by the tornado and storms that hit the county on March 31; a tree fell over and other damage had to be cleaned up.
“It pushed me to try to figure out what to do about it,” she said.
The McAlpin family hopes the event will not only serve as a showcase for their property’s magical gardens, but perhaps inspire others as they work on their own outdoor spaces.
“People come to do their shopping, they go around the garden. Our hope is that people will be inspired and then can go shopping at our vendors and pick things up for themselves and their gardens,” McAlpin-Shireman said.
|
Sources
2/ https://dailyjournal.net/2023/06/07/whimsy-and-wonder-franklin-farm-event-features-vendors-music-tours/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fantasy and wonder: Franklin Farm event features vendors, music, tours
- Rivard: Disappointment for the Roland-Garros hosts
- Gisele Bndchen wears a little black dress for the Colcci event in So Paulo – WWD
- CIOs Prioritize New Technology Over Tech Stack Optimization
- Can Erdogan get Turkey back on the rational path?
- Rishi Sunak expected to endorse Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list
- Air quality this week gives us a look at air pollution around the world
- Tupac Shakur finally receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Ex-USC football player Joshua Jackson Jr. accused of rape
- Google Takes Bird to Summer School to Acquire New Math and Coding Knowledge
- “The situation is serious”: the head of the IAEA on the threat against the nuclear power plant in Ukraine
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News