After two and a half years of podcast and Twitter jokes about actor Jay Johnstons’ participation in the January 6 insurrection, the FBI arrested Johnston, charging him with criminal obstruction of officers and several misdemeanors, according BNC News.

Johnstons’ alleged involvement in the riots has become a hot topic of conversation in the comedy world. Besides being a whispered joke on the Comedy shot! Slam! podcast, Johnston was banned from appearing on Bob’s Burgers in December 2021. Johnston previously voiced Jimmy Pesto, Sr., on the animated series.

In March 2021, the FBI tweeted photos of a man, inspiring comedy fans everywhere to post, Holy shit, is that Jay Johnston? Later that year, speaking to the director of one of Johnston’s last projects, The daily beastreported the presence of the actors in the riots which left seven dead, hundreds injured and traumatized, and threatened to overthrow the American government. I Asked Him About It, Says Indie Comedy Director Lucas Astrom wing dadand he said, yeah, he was there, and he believed there was fraud and just wanted to show his support.

The daily beast reported what could easily be assumed about nearly everyone involved in the riots, with friends and colleagues of Johnstons telling the website that he had fallen down the right-wing rabbit hole in recent years. As is usually the case, those close to Johnston said The daily beast that his interest in extremist politics has coincided with serious personal issues, leading him to the ugliest places online, including an appearance on Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes’ show in 2015.

Before ruining his life waging war on the Woke Mind Virus, Johnston had an envious filmography of roles in some of the most influential comedies of all time, including Mr. Show, Development stopped, The Sarah Silverman ProgramAnd Bob’s Burgers.