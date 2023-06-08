Duke Diary Dispatch: Hello, Hollywood!





Posted June 7, 2023 This is the first diary entry for Brooks Finby, a Duke undergrad and film buff who is interning this summer at A24, an independent film company in Southern California. Good morning! I’m Brooks Finby, a rising senior from Charlotte, NC, with a dual major in Film Arts and Global Cultural Studies: Film and Media Concentration. I am fascinated by how the media shapes our view of the world and, therefore, how we engage with it. My two main passions are cinema and music. Films, I believe, have the power to act as a vehicle to reshape how we understand ourselves, the places we inhabit, and the cultural and political issues we face. It allows us to imagine alternate realities to the one we live in. Moreover, for me, music is inseparable from my way of experiencing the world. What I listen to reflects who I am, how I feel and where I want to go. My passion for cinema and music was born from the Covid-19 pandemic. Quarantined indoors, I turned to movies and music for solace, and the spark was ignited. The more films I watched, the more I appreciated this art form in all its complexity. Now you can catch me recording movies and writing silly little reviews on Letterboxd (@bfinby1). My four favorite movies right now are And your mom too, Princess Mononoke, Arrival, And city ​​of god. In terms of music, the pandemic has given me more free time than ever to listen to music, which has allowed me to expand my tastes considerably. I love creating curated playlists and fortnightly song dumps on Spotify (@bfinby1). Outside of my studies, I am heavily involved in creative arts leadership at Duke. I’m co-president of the Duke Film Club (formerly DIFF), writer and publisher of The Fluke News, fellow of Duke University Improv, and co-vice president of Outreach and External Affairs for DuArts. My goal is to grow Duke’s creative community as much as possible and strengthen the institutional infrastructure to support students pursuing careers in the creative industries. This summer I will be working for A24, the main independent film company behindAll everywhere all at once, uncut gems,Andmid summer. As one of two PR interns, I will be assisting their public relations team with press breaks, review summaries, festival coverage, screening reports, note taking on strategy meetings internal public relations, and more. It was actually A24 movies likeThe Florida Project, Moonlight,AndHereditarywhich inspired me to pursue cinema in the first place. I deeply admire A24 for the way they bridge the gap between independent arthouse cinema and commercial popularity in a way that always respects and adheres to the full creative vision of its filmmakers. In addition to my internship, I will work as an editor for Early Rising, an independent music journalism media that highlights emerging artists. With Early Rising, I’ll be writing reviews, interviewing artists, covering concerts, and creating curated playlists. Eventually, I also hope to develop into independent film journalism. Lots of things in store for this summer! Stay tuned 🙂

