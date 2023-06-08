Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal calls her marriage to Katrina Kaif paranthas wife pancakes | Bollywood
Vicky Kaushal recently called her marriage to actor Katrina Kaif paranthas wife pancakes. While Vicky is known for her Desi Punjabi boyish charm, Katrina has spent most of her time in London. Despite their differences, the two are one of Bollywood’s most popular couples. Read also : Vicky Kaushal reveals that Katrina Kaif holds weekly budget meetings with home staff
The love story of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Vicky and Katrina were rumored to be dating, however, they kept it a secret for some time and never confirmed their relationship. They finally made their relationship public when they got married in Rajasthan in December 2021. Their wedding was one of the biggest events of the year.
Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif’s love for Parantha
Speaking of Katrina, Vicky was recently asked if his wife Katrina likes to eat parantha as she is health conscious. Vicky revealed that Katrina loves to eat parantha prepared by her mother-in-law. He told News Tak, “Our marriage is paranthas marry pancakes. They’re just the same. She loves pancakes, I love paranthas.” He also said: Even she eats parathas. She likes mama ke haath ke paranthe (Katrina likes paranthas made by my mother).
During the same interview, Vicky also shared her thoughts on love marriages and arranged marriages. He was asked which one he would recommend as he is now married. He said: “Love is important, marriage can be love or arranged. Understanding and compassion are important. It is important to understand that they are a different person, you are a different person and you have to hear you as a couple. She doesn’t have to completely agree with me, and I don’t have to always agree with her. If that understanding exists, it doesn’t matter if the marriage is arranged or by love. This should bring happiness to the family, and to them the most important.
Vicky Kaushal’s latest film
Vicky is currently busy with the success of her latest film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film stars him with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the romantic comedy is currently doing well at the box office. He has compiled a collection of 30 crores so far.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/vicky-kaushal-marriage-to-katrina-kaif-paranthas-weds-pancakes-101686153888837.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vicky Kaushal calls her marriage to Katrina Kaif paranthas wife pancakes | Bollywood
- Rob Lowe’s son John makes rare comments about his childhood
- LA Swim Week returns to the SoCal fashion scene
- Emerging technology sector to watch in Ukraine? Production of military drones
- UFO expert: Removing the stigma around UFOs will lead to more answers
- Binance.US Halts Trading of Dozens of USDT, BTC, and BUSD Pairs Amid SEC Lawsuit
- Duke Diary Dispatch: Hello, Hollywood!
- Development actor arrested Jay Johnston for January 6 riots
- New commissioner talks about decision to merge Atlantic Hockey Association, College Hockey America – The Rink Live
- The 12 Best White Sneakers for Men Under $100
- Abbott brings better health to Taiwan through 40 years of science and technology innovation
- Full Text of Xi Jinping’s Congratulatory Letter to the First Forum on Enhancing China’s Cultural Strength