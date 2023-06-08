Vicky Kaushal calls her marriage to Katrina Kaif paranthas wife pancakes | Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal recently called her marriage to actor Katrina Kaif paranthas wife pancakes. While Vicky is known for her Desi Punjabi boyish charm, Katrina has spent most of her time in London. Despite their differences, the two are one of Bollywood’s most popular couples. Read also : Vicky Kaushal reveals that Katrina Kaif holds weekly budget meetings with home staff Katrina Kaif posed with her husband Vicky Kaushal and her in-laws Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal. (Instagram/@katrinakaif)

The love story of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky and Katrina were rumored to be dating, however, they kept it a secret for some time and never confirmed their relationship. They finally made their relationship public when they got married in Rajasthan in December 2021. Their wedding was one of the biggest events of the year.

Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif’s love for Parantha

Speaking of Katrina, Vicky was recently asked if his wife Katrina likes to eat parantha as she is health conscious. Vicky revealed that Katrina loves to eat parantha prepared by her mother-in-law. He told News Tak, “Our marriage is paranthas marry pancakes. They’re just the same. She loves pancakes, I love paranthas.” He also said: Even she eats parathas. She likes mama ke haath ke paranthe (Katrina likes paranthas made by my mother).

During the same interview, Vicky also shared her thoughts on love marriages and arranged marriages. He was asked which one he would recommend as he is now married. He said: “Love is important, marriage can be love or arranged. Understanding and compassion are important. It is important to understand that they are a different person, you are a different person and you have to hear you as a couple. She doesn’t have to completely agree with me, and I don’t have to always agree with her. If that understanding exists, it doesn’t matter if the marriage is arranged or by love. This should bring happiness to the family, and to them the most important.

Vicky Kaushal’s latest film

Vicky is currently busy with the success of her latest film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film stars him with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the romantic comedy is currently doing well at the box office. He has compiled a collection of 30 crores so far.