Jay Johnsonthe comedy veteran best known as the voice of Jimmy Pesto on Bob’s Burgerswas the subject of federal charges for his participation in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. He was arrested today in California. BNC News reports that the actor has been charged with criminal obstruction of officers during a civil unrest, in addition to other misdemeanors, for his role in the potential insurgency. He sought to nullify the election of the US President Joe Bidenin favor of his defeated adversary, donald trumpwho falsely claimed that the electoral process was rigged.

Court documents allege that Johnston “assisted at least three other rioters by pouring water in the faces of the rioters”, to nullify the tear gas, and then used a stolen Capitol Police riot shield in a battle with the police. The FBI released a number of photos of rioters online following the incident, including one that the comedian’s fans and associates identified as Johnston. Following this revelation, in November 2021, Johnston was fired from his Bob’s Burgers voice role as Bob’s longtime rival and foe, Italian restaurateur Jimmy Pesto. It is unclear if the role will be recast. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Initiate changes to Bob’s Burgers Johnston isn’t the only recent cast change to the long-running animated sitcom, though the other was made under considerably less unfortunate circumstances. Marshmallow, a POC transgender sex worker, is one of the show’s most beloved recurring characters and was featured in the show’s sixth episode, “Sheesh! Cab, Bob?”. However, she was previously voiced by a white cis male voice actor. David Hermann (office space, Futurama). Show Creator Loren Bouchard recently announced on Twitter that Marshmallow would be recast, featuring a trans actor and activist jerry jones (Laid, Transparent) giving his voice. It follows a trend of color anime characters being recast to better reflect their nature, with The simpsons‘ Carl Carlson and Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, and Molly on central park (another Bouchard project) find new actors. Image via Fox RELATED: ‘Bob’s Burgers’: How The Belchers Stand Out As One Strong Family Johnston is a longtime comedy veteran. He wrote and starred in the 90s HBO comedy sketch show Mr. Show with Bob Odenkerk And david’s crossand his imposing figure has landed him cop roles on Development stopped, The Sarah Silverman ProgramAnd Parks and recreation. He also appeared in Presenter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Tenacious D in Fate’s ChoiceAnd Men in Black II. One of his most recent (and possibly last) screen appearances reunited him with his former Mr. Show bandmate Odenkirk on an episode of You better call Saul. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

