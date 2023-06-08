Entertainment
‘The tragedy that Virat Kohli is not the test captain…’: the Bollywood star’s scathing take on the WTC final
India were completely outplayed by Australia on day one of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval, with the Rohit Sharma-led side taking just three wickets after conceding more than 300 races in the highly anticipated showdown. Several pundits were unhappy with the lack of intensity of Indian cricketers and even questioned the decision not to play Ravichandran Ashwin. Bollywood star Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to social media to express his feelings on the game of the day and he lamented that Virat Kohli is no longer the captain of the Indian cricket team.
Terrible drama that @imVkohli no longer test captain there is no more intensity/hunger without him at the helm players are passive and just follow moves under Rohit.. bad team selection too Ashwin had to play + Bumrah on injury is a blow
Harsh Vardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) June 7, 2023
Terrible tragedy that @imVkohli is no longer test captain there is no intensity/hunger without him at the helm players are passive and just following the moves under Rohit.. bad team selection too Ashwin had to play + Bumrah out through injury is a huge blow, he tweeted.
Travis Head and Steve Smith were at bat on 146 and 95 respectively at the end of play on Day 1 as Australia added 157 runs in the final session which had 34 overs without losing a wicket. The duo added 251 runs for the fourth unbroken wicket.
Earlier Australia, who were invited to bat, added 97 runs in the after-lunch session from 28 overs for the loss of a wicket. They were 73 for 2 at lunch after fly-half David Warner made 43 from 60 balls.
Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur each took a wicket that day.
(With PTI inputs)
Topics discussed in this article
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/tragedy-that-virat-kohli-isnt-test-captain-bollywood-stars-scathing-take-4104135
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘The tragedy that Virat Kohli is not the test captain…’: the Bollywood star’s scathing take on the WTC final
- Hollywood actor is last arrested in the January 6 Capitol storming
- Strintzos takes 19th at 10,000 meters, Murphy advances to 1500 meters final at NCAA Championships
- Keke Palmer and Draya Michele stun in same Alex Perry dress
- WHO announces the winners of the 4th Health for All film festival
- Donald Trump News Today: Prosecutors prepare to ask grand jury to indict Trump in classified documents case
- Whole swaths of Ukraine’s Kherson region under water after Governor’s Dam destroyed
- Boris Johnson has given Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘carte blanche’ to be ‘back pain for…
- Actor Jimmy Pesto accused of playing a role in the January 6 riots
- Investigation of Hastings Clock Tower looks at earthquake strengthening
- Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questions PM Modi’s silence amid ongoing Manipur crisis
- Vicky Kaushal calls her marriage to Katrina Kaif paranthas wife pancakes | Bollywood