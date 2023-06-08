‘The tragedy that Virat Kohli is not the test captain…’: the Bollywood star’s scathing take on the WTC final

India were completely outplayed by Australia on day one of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval, with the Rohit Sharma-led side taking just three wickets after conceding more than 300 races in the highly anticipated showdown. Several pundits were unhappy with the lack of intensity of Indian cricketers and even questioned the decision not to play Ravichandran Ashwin. Bollywood star Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to social media to express his feelings on the game of the day and he lamented that Virat Kohli is no longer the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Terrible tragedy that @imVkohli is no longer test captain there is no intensity/hunger without him at the helm players are passive and just following the moves under Rohit.. bad team selection too Ashwin had to play + Bumrah out through injury is a huge blow, he tweeted.

Travis Head and Steve Smith were at bat on 146 and 95 respectively at the end of play on Day 1 as Australia added 157 runs in the final session which had 34 overs without losing a wicket. The duo added 251 runs for the fourth unbroken wicket.

Earlier Australia, who were invited to bat, added 97 runs in the after-lunch session from 28 overs for the loss of a wicket. They were 73 for 2 at lunch after fly-half David Warner made 43 from 60 balls.

Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur each took a wicket that day.

