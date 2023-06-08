‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Jay Johnston Arrested After Jan. 6 Attack – Rolling Stone





Jay Johnston, the comic character actor who appeared not only in Mr. Show And Bob’s Burgers but during the 2021 Capitol uprising, was arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. By BNC NewsJohnston was charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer and a few misdemeanors. Although not very famous, Johnston was certainly one of the most recognizable attendees of January 6th. While he was just recently arrested, his identity and involvement in the insurgency has been more or less known since March 2021, when the FBI shared a few still photos of him as they searched for his identity. Fans, and even some of Johnston’s former colleagues, recognized him immediately (a lawyer for Johnston also contacted the FBI at this time to confirm it was him). In December 2021, The daily beast reported that Johnston had been fired from Bob’s Burgers – where he had a recurring role as the voice of a rival restaurateur – due to his involvement in the insurrection. A new affidavit from the FBI offers additional insight into exactly what Johnston did on Capitol Hill. Johnston was described as an “individual who pushed police and aided other rioters near an entrance to the US Capitol known as the ‘tunnel'”. For starters, authorities alleged that Johnston appeared in body camera footage that showed him “among a mob of rioters who clashed with law enforcement officers” in the Capitol’s West Plaza. He was later spotted “on the steps leading up to the tunnel using a cell phone to take photos and/or videos of rioters attacking police”. Video from around 3 p.m., the FBI said, showed Johnston near the entrance to the tunnel, where he “turned around and waved the other rioters forward toward the entrance.” He could also be seen helping “other rioters by pouring water” on their faces (apparently after they were hit with pepper spray). Tendency When Johnston and the others entered the tunnel, the Feds said Johnston made his way to the police cordon and “assisted other rioters in putting the United States Capitol Police shields back. “which they had stolen. Johnston was then seen brandishing a riot shield and joining others in a ‘protective wall’, taking part in what the FBI called ‘a group assault on the officers defending’ one of the entrances to the Capitol. . As part of Johnston’s identification, the FBI said they spoke to his attorney and three associates who confirmed his identity. An associate allegedly shared a text message Johnston had sent, describing the scene in rather blasé terms: “The news framed it as an attack. This was not the case. I thought it had turned into this. It was a mess. I was butchered and tear gassed and found it quite unpleasant [sic].”

