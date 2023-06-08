Manipuri model, actress Lin Laishram slams Bollywood for keeping silent on Manipur violence





Model, actress and businesswoman from Manipur, Linthoingambi Lin Laishram, worries about the outbreak of violence in her home country and feels helpless. She claims people are struggling to get basic necessities like water, and she questions Bollywood’s silence on the matter. India is ruled by Bollywood and cricket. When Mirabai Chanu or Mary Kom won a medal for the country, people cheered. Where are these people now? No one cares about us when it comes to speaking for us. They would rather talk about something else, happening in Delhi or outside India. But they don’t care what happens in another state of our country, says the actor, who has been in films such as Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom and Rangoon. How selfish are our celebrities? They will talk about what is happening in America or Ukraine. They say Northeast bahut sundar hai, log achhe hain aur sports mein aage hain Everyone ready to party, why not get together when those voices are needed, laments the actor. For me, and for other Manipuris, who are out of state, we all feel helpless. We can do nothing but pray and hope that peace will soon prevail. But it is a very unfortunate situation, says Laishram, adding, I spoke to my mother, when the crisis was at its peak, and she told me that she had not bathed for four days, because the water supply was cut off. Thus, members of society struggle for basic necessities such as food, gasoline and water. In clashes between Meitei and Kukis groups in the state, at least 98 people were killed and an estimated 40,000 were left homeless. Adding to the difficulty are suspended internet services, as she shares, I try to talk to my brother every day. I make sure to call them, but there are times when I can’t connect because there is no internet. There are days when they don’t pick up and my heart is in my mouth. The actor had called his mother a few days ago, and she told me that they hadn’t been able to sleep for the past week because they heard gunshots every night. Houses are burned across the state and people sleep wondering if this will be their last night. It’s not easy at all. What is heartbreaking is that violence is unfortunately normalizing. Expressing her disappointment, she said, This is a call out to all those celebrities. It’s a shame for you not to be together. To be with us in good times, not in bad times, what kind of friendship is that? Everyone closed their eyes to it. We need more voices. No one benefits from this violence.

