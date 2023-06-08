Entertainment
Jonita Gandhi was rejected from Canadian Idol. Now she’s behind some of Bollywood’s biggest hits
Jonita Gandhi did not leave a canadian idol rejection prevents him from finding his voice.
In 2006, the Brampton, Ont., singer was 16 when she was sent home after her audition. She was told she was not an R&B singer.
A judge told her to come back when she found out what kind of singer she was. Seventeen years later, she is one of Bollywood’s greatest playback singers.
Now based in Mumbai, the Indian-Canadian singer’s voice can be heard in some of Bollywood’s biggest films, like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil And To install Dishoom.
Gandhi says she was influenced by many different musical genres, singers and styles. Despite her success in Bollywood, she doesn’t want to limit herself to just one sound.
“I like to incorporate whatever feels right and natural to me. Bollywood obviously comes naturally to me because my family is from India and I grew up listening to Bollywood music,” Gandhi said.
“I just incorporate all of these influences now. I just like it to be fluid.”
Gandhi began his musical journey by recording cover songs in his bedroom in Brampton and posting them on YouTube. She then rocketed to fame after being featured in the Chennai Express soundtrack.
Last week, Gandhi was in Toronto to perform for his hometown audience at DESIFEST, a South Asian music festival.
Jonita Gandhi in Toronto today! @jonitamusic pic.twitter.com/wA7WCTySwf
Playback singers rise to world fame
Playback singers pre-record their performances for use in films. Singers like AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal and Lata Mangeshkar have become as world famous as the Bollywood actors who sync them in movies.
In 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, directed by Karan Johar, became one of the international actors highest grossing movies out of Bollywood, according to The Indian Express.
The movie song Bole Chudiyanperformed by singers such as Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, has been viewed more than 780 million times since it was posted on YouTube nine years ago.
Yagnik and Narayan, who both started their careers in the 80s, have millions of monthly listeners and their discographies consist of thousands of songs.
More than a singer
Last month, Gandhi performed in front of a crowd of over 125,000 at the closing ceremony of the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad, India. This mass of cricket fans was his biggest audience to date.
She performed a song called A veilwhich she co-wrote with Indian rapper DIVINE.
“I was not just the singer of my melody,” Gandhi said. “It was very special to be able to represent myself in this way.”
Her singing abilities don’t just stop at English and Hindi. Gandhi sings in several South Asian languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Kannada.
She learned to sing in these languages by listening to music. Some of the languages she didn’t even know existed, let alone spoke them, before she moved to India.
She says the reach of Indian music in the world, beyond Bollywood hits, surprised her the most after joining the industry.
“I now reach audiences that I probably couldn’t even have a conversation with. But they connect with me through my music,” she said.
