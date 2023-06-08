Entertainment
Françoise Gilot, whose art transcended her relationship with Picasso, dies at 101 | Smart News
Françoise Gilot, an acclaimed French artist who wrote candidly about her volatile relationship with Pablo Picasso, died this week at the age of 101.
She was an extremely talented artist, and we will be working on her legacy and the incredible paintings and works she left us, her daughter, Aurelia Engel, tells Jocelyn Noveck of theAssociated press (AP).
new YorkMetropolitan Museum of Art Andmodern Art Museumas good asCentre Pompidou in Paris, are some of the museums that have exhibited Gilots art. While Picasso may have influenced her work, her artistic career began before the two met, and the unique style she created was hers alone.
Born in the suburbs of Paris in 1921, Gilot was interested in painting from childhood. His mother, who had studied art history, ceramics and watercolour, was his first tutor, according to the New York Times Alain Riding. Later, she took lessons with the Franco-Hungarian painter Endre Rozda. Rozsda was Jewish and fled Paris in 1943.
THEGuardians Charles Darwent recounts a final prophetic exchange between student and teacher:
As his train left the station, Gilot, 21, lamented: But what should I do? His teacher, laughing, shouted: Don’t worry! Who knows? In three months, you may meet Picasso!
Gilot met Picasso when he was 21; Picasso was 61 years old and already a famous and established artist. Their relationship began in 1944. Gilot later recalled fond memories of this early period, and Picasso’s art from this era affirms this.
But Picasso, a notorious adulterer known for his abusive behavior towards women, soon began to abuse her. Physical abuse and blatant extramarital affairs were common during their relationship, even though the couple had two children together.
When Gilot finally left him in 1953, Picasso was shocked. He would have told her that she would be nothing without him; she was impassive. Gilot recounted the heartbreaking relationship and its end in Life with Picassothe memoirs she published in 1964.
In it, she recalled Picasso saying that no woman leaves a man like me. Her response: I told her maybe that was how it seemed to her, but I was a woman who would do it and was about to do it.
The memoir irritated the artist so much that he cut off contact with her and their children. He tried several times, always without success, to prevent the publication of the memoirs in France.
Gilot recounted the relationship with unrelenting honesty, remembering her extraordinary sweetness in her memoirs while candidly commenting on her abuse. Picasso introduced her to Georges Braque, Marc Chagall and Gertrude Stein, but he denigrated her value as an artist and told her that no one would care about her when she was no longer linked to him.
Yet Gilots’ legacy goes far beyond Picasso, and in recent years his work has gained much more recognition. A 1965 portrait of her daughter sold for $1.3 million at auction in 2021, according to the AP.
To see Françoise as a muse (for Picasso) is to miss the point, says Simon Shaw, Sothebys Vice President for Global Fine Art, to the AP. While her work entered into a natural dialogue with hers, Françoise relentlessly pursued a journey that was uniquely her own, her art, like her character, was filled with color, energy and joy.
Throughout her life, Gilot emphasized that she never felt trapped or controlled by Picasso. In fact, in a 2022 interview for his 100th birthday with Ruth La Ferla of theTime, Gilot said her fierce independence informed the art she created.
As young women, we were taught to be silent, she says. We were taught early on that it is easier to take second place than first. You tell yourself it’s good, but it’s not good. It is important that we learn to express ourselves, to say what we like, what we want.
|
