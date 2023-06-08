OH MY GOD! Legendary Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu surprises the Shah family as he sings and performs for Samar and Dimpys’ wedding





Mumbai:Anupamaa currently reigns over our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and tops the weekly BARC charts. These days, the show’s track focuses on quite an interesting tale: Anupama and Anuj’s life after marriage. The whole story had a big twist, with the entrance of the baby biological mother Anus Mayas, and how she tries to come between Anupama and Anuj, which has now led to the separation of the couple. In the previous episode, we saw how Malti Devi honors Dimpy and Samars’ marriage and blesses the couple. Moreover, she makes the Shah and Anupama family very happy when she entrusts the latter with her dance academy in the United States. In the next episode, Anuj and Ankush have a surprise for the whole family. Legendary Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu performs during the wedding and entertains everyone. Read also : Anupamaa: Take off! Anupama won’t wait for Anuj and will leave before coming for Dimpy-Samars wedding He sings famous songs from the 90s and takes you on a nostalgic journey. On the other hand, Nakul feels jealous and guarantees that he would not allow Malti Devi to entrust this responsibility to Anupama. Well, it will be interesting to watch Nakul’s next plan to stop Malti Devi from giving the blame to Anupama. What do you think will happen in the next episode? Let us know in the comments below. For more news and updates from the world of TV, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. READ ALSO : Exclusive! Ace Producer Rajan Shahi Breaks His Silence On Anupamaa Show Jump And Reveals The Future Of Kavyas’ Character On The Show

