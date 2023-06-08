Stock markets: how quickly the outlook changes





Chris Licht, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, speaks on stage during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2023 at the Madison Square Garden Theater on May 17, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images This report comes from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new international markets newscast. CNBC Daily Open updates investors on everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can subscribehere. What you need to know today Actions in the United States traded mixed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average the only major index to close in the green. European markets have mostly fallen. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index lost 0.2%, weighed down by a 1.4% loss in healthcare stocks. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC she wouldn’t be surprised if more banks start to consolidate, given the increased pressures on the banking system. Yellen also acknowledged that commercial real estate could be the next sector to struggle. In the United States, millionaires are hoarding more money than they normally would because they believe the economy will weaken this year, according to the CNBC Millionaire Survey. Yet, compared to the start of the year, a greater proportion of respondents believe the stock market will end the year up. PROThere are signs that inflation is beginning to subside in the United States, according to economic data released last week. Wage growth is slowing, housing prices appear to be moderating and prices paid for services in May rose at their second slowest pace since October 2020. The bottom line The outlook for businesses and markets changed as quickly and suddenly as the mist engulfed New York. Two notable companies said goodbye to their CEOs in unexpected ways. Chris Licht has stepped down as CEO of CNN and has left the company, Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company, said Wednesday morning. Licht’s one-year term has been marked by missteps, the most significant being the mayoralty with Donald Trump. It is therefore perhaps unsurprising that investors were relieved by his departure, as indicated by the 8.43% jump in the Warner Bros. ‘ actions. The management change at GameStop, however, was not so well received by investors. GameStop has fired its CEO Matthew Furlong and appointed Ryan Cohen as executive chairman effective immediately, the video game retailer said. Cohen is known as “the godlike figure of the meme community,” a Reddit user, who preferred to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, told CNBC. But investors unconvinced of Cohen’s divine status sent GameStop shares back into the deadly plan: The company’s shares fell nearly 20% in extended trading. Broader markets also saw a sharp change in direction, reminding investors of the inherent mutability of markets even as CBOE Volatility Index dipped ever lower. (Perhaps this tells us not to rely too much on a single data point.) After spending so much time worrying about a narrow market rally and celebrating week-long winning streaks, both notions were challenged yesterday. Big tech companies like Microsoft And Google fell at least 2%, while semiconductor companies like Nvidia And Qualcomm lost about 1%. THE S&P500 slipped 0.38%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.27% and the Nasdaq Compound fell 1.29%. This means the Nasdaq is down 1% since the start of the week, putting it in danger of breaking its 6-week winning streak. Conversely, the Russell 2000 Index small-cap stocks gained 1.78% and is on track for its second consecutive positive week. This made analysts more optimistic about the economy. Small businesses are more sensitive to economic conditions because they generally lack the financial clout to defy a downturn. As LPL Financial’s chief global strategist, Quincy Krosby, writes, “Small caps have traditionally served as an indicator in terms of the broader economic landscape.” But while the pointers are helpful, the landscape is still shrouded in mist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/08/stock-markets-how-quickly-prospects-change.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos