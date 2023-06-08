‘Bobs Burgers’ Jay Johnston Arrested for Capitol Riot





Jay Johnston, an actor best known for his roles in ‘Bobs Burgers’ and ‘Arrested Development’, was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. According court documents reviewed by The Post, Johnston, 54, was arrested in California. He is charged with obstructing officers during civil unrest, which is a felony, and several misdemeanors including entering a restricted building and engaging in disruptive conduct with intent to obstruct business of the government. On March 4, 2021, the FBI tweeted photos of a man, allegedly Johnston, during the Jan. 6 riot and asked the public to help identify him.





Jay Johnston has appeared in several TV shows and movies. WireImage





On March 4, 2021, the FBI tweeted photos of a man, allegedly Johnston, during the January 6 riot and asked the public to help identify him. FBI The documents say the Justice Department identified Johnston using multiple images of him captured from officers’ body camera footage, bystander videos and CCTV feeds. In the footage, Johnston, along with other rioters, can be seen holding a stolen Capitol Police riot shield to create a protective wall and push against a line of officers for “several seconds.” The FBI said three of the actor’s current or former associates identified Johnston as the man in the photos.





Johnston allegedly helped other rioters build a “wall of protection” from stolen police shields. FBI





Johnston voiced Jimmy Pesto Sr. on “Bob’s Burgers”. 20th century fox An associate reportedly provided a text message from Johnston in which he reportedly talked about being at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The news presented it as an attack. This was not the case. I thought it had turned into this. It was a mess. I was massaged and tear gassed and found it quite unpleasant,” the actor reportedly wrote. United Airlines records show Johnston booked a round-trip flight from Los Angeles to Washington, DC, departing Jan. 4 and returning Jan. 7.





Actors Larry Murphy (left) and Jay Johnston celebrate 100 episodes of Fox’s ‘Bob’s Burgers’ on May 1, 2015 in California. Getty Images





One of Johnston’s current or former associates also included a text message in which Johnston would acknowledge being at Capitol Riot. FBI The daily beast reported in December that Johnston would have been banned from further voicing his “Bob’s Burgers” character, Jimmy Pesto Sr., due to his alleged involvement in the insurrection. Fox declined to comment. Johnston has also appeared in movies and TV shows such as “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”, Mr. Show With Bob and David, “The Sarah Silverman Program, Rick and Morty, Modern Family, Better Call Saul, Community and Parks and Recreation.”

