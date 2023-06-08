Entertainment
Expresso Bollywood News Update at 11:30am June 8, 2023
Transcript of latest Bollywood news today at 11.30am June 8, 2023
In our top stories. Actress Vicky Kaushal says people didn’t expect Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to do so well in movies. At a special event to celebrate the film’s success, he shared, “We’re here to celebrate the film and thank you. When its trailer came out, people said, ‘This is a great example of a movie that should have been released on OTT. Now that the movie has worked in theaters, we are here to thank you all. More than our victory, it is the victory of the public. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-star by Sara Ali Khan and directed by Laxman Utekar, was released on June 2 and has so far racked up an impressive tally of Rs 30.60 crore.
Let’s move on. Filmmaker Karan Johar says he refrained from directing the late actor Irrfan Khan, for fear of tarnishing his “magnificent career chart”. In an interview with journalist-author Shubhra Gupta for her book Irrfan: A Life in Movies, Johar reportedly said, “Irrfan was so much stronger than anything I could have given him. I never came up with a script, movie, thought or idea that would justify having the magnitude that Irrfan Khan brought to the table. That’s the reason I never had a movie with him because I didn’t want to be that filmmaker who gave him a substandard mainstream movie.
Actor Nimrat Kaur spoke about “The Lunchbox” and why the movie is still relevant even after a decade. Kaur told PTI – “I feel that people identify with the film because it stimulates the two basic needs of a human being, which are love and food. We all have stories, a connection with these two feelings. It also addressed the loneliness and the lack of return. It was also a love letter to Bombay. I am very grateful for it. For me, this is a milestone in life. Gave All I Am. The film, directed by Ritesh Batra and also starring Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, had its world premiere at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.
Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor made his film debut with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, but long before that he appeared in films as a background dancer. One such film was Taal, in which he saw dancing with Aishwarya Rai. During a conversation with Radio Nasha, Shahid recalled – “Nobody knows, but on the day of shooting, I had an accident. I used to ride my motorbike and I fell. So, I remember I reached the set very pissed because I had fallen. I will always remember it as the worst and best day of my life at that time. I was a nervous wreck at the time , just hoping not to spoil things.
Actor Sonnalli Seygall and her longtime boyfriend, hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani got married at a gurdwara in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 7. It was also a reunion of sorts for the stars of Pyaar ka Punchnama as Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh were seen at the wedding venue. Mandira Bedi, Sumona Chakravarti, Shama Sikander, Raai Laxmi, Shenaz Treasury, Rohan Gandotra, Karan V Grover and Vanessa Walai, among other celebrities, also attended the wedding. Sonnalli looked stunning dressed in pink, with a pink chooda, while her fiancé wore a white sherwani and paired with her as he wore a pink turban. Sonnalli then took to her Instagram to announce her wedding and share photos.
Meanwhile, actor Manoj Bajpayee-star Joram is set to screen at the upcoming Durban International Film Festival next month. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the psychological thriller is about a displaced man, who is on the run to protect his daughter. The film, which is set in Jharkhand, deals with issues such as social inequality, injustice inflicted on tribal communities and deforestation. Joram, which previously screened at the 52nd Rotterdam International Film Festival and was part of NFDCs Film Bazaar, will now screen in the competition section at DIFF and Sydney Film Festival next week. The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Smita Tambe and Megha Mathur in key roles.
Adventure show host Bear Grylls has made Indian fans happy after featuring top stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh and even PM Narendra Modi on his show. He has now shared that he is in talks with global star Priyanka Chopra and star cricketer Virat Kohli for his show. In conversation with Hindustan Times, Grylls said, “Priyanka is the number one celebrity on our next show with Virat Kohli. Both of them are such inspiring characters, who are loved around the world. So hearing their stories and getting to know about their journey and their lives would be such a privilege for me and for everyone.”
Finally, actor Harman Baweja started his acting career with the movie Love Story 2050 in 2008, but he left the industry after his movie Dishkiyaoon failed in 2014. In a recent interview, he recalled how the media covered it at that time. Harman told Mid-Day – “I think the media was unfair to me. When I did my first movies, there was a deluge of harsh, mean stuff written. It hurts when it gets too personal. It There were times when I made sure the papers didn’t come in.” Harman is now gaining recognition thanks to Hansal Mehta’s latest Netflix series, Scoop. It was praised by audiences and critics.
