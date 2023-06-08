Review: Maureen Ryan’s ‘Burn It Down’ book on Hollywood abuse

Review Burn It Down: power, complicity and the call for change in Hollywood By Maureen Ryan

Breaking news: Hollywood is sexist, racist, transphobic and homophobic. This is the essence of the journalist Maureen Ryan the new book, burn it down : Power: Complicity, and a Call to Change for Hollywood, a partial look at moronic and sometimes criminal behavior in the television industry. The culprits include the usual suspects Harvey Weinstein , Scott Roudin And Les Moonves but Ryan adds to the shame roll of alleged miscreants such as Horatio Sanz, Carlton Cuse and Damon Lindeloff as well as Sleepy Hollow executive producer Len Wiseman and showrunner/executive producer Mark Goffman, among others.

Sanz was accused of grooming and sexually assaulting an underage SNL fan when he was a cast member, in a case fixed last year. Lost showrunners Cuse and Lindelof are accused of overseeing a fraternity type writers room fueled by racist and sexist humor, and ignoring the black actor’s comments Harold Perrineau on representation. Wiseman and Goffman allegedly targeted Sleepy Hollows Black co-star Nicole Beharie with an ugly whisper campaign.

These are just a few of the highlights of Ryans breathless compendium of misdeeds, which provides a valuable service in giving voice to those who have long remained unknown. But by placing allegations of sexual assault alongside complaints from writers about their being shunned, her book risks diminishing the former.

To the extent that these behaviors are related, they can be seen as symptoms of a fundamental disconnect between how Hollywood works and how many, including Ryan, think it should work. Even while acknowledging that the entertainment industry is autocratic, it enforces democratic notions of fairness, a concept often trampled on within profit-only organizations. Sometimes in democracies people have recourse against those who abuse power. Not in autocracies. And sometimes, in democracies, the bad guys lose at the polls. Not in autocracies.

Most of the new transgressions cited in Ryan’s book are not illegal, leaving those who feel mistreated with little or no recourse. Sure, there are ways to file complaints, but the power structure usually sides with successful showrunners rather than writers and actors. Human resources procedures and other guarantees are mainly invested in the cancellation or avoidance of controversies so as not to immobilize production. None of this is fair, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise when the underdog loses.

The first part of the book consists of chapters titled with various myths to debunk: the myth of necessary monsters, the myth of meritocracy, the toxic myth of creativity, etc. Here, Ryan sharply targets a range of institutions and ideas, including the prevailing myth of the genius (a book could be written about the misuse of the word), which in Hollywood often takes the form of a moron, usually white and masculine. Geniuses say and do offensive things while enablers look the other way at a price supposedly worth paying for art.

The second part of Burn It Down offers solutions. Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg offers advice for offenders to be better and seek redemption. Psychologist Bo Travis suggests ways for offenders to identify and correct their personal shortcomings. Kyra Jones, an activist filmmaker, also gives hints about what restorative justice might look like. The catch is that showrunners who succeed despite their repugnant behavior have no incentive to change.

And contrary to what we like to believe, an unhealthy atmosphere on a production is not necessarily synonymous with failure. Look no further than classics such as Titanic, The Birds or, in the silent era, Erich von Stroheim’s masterpiece Greed, on which scenes were shot during the summer at Death. Valley and technicians dropped like flies.

Cuse wrote to Ryan that he denies saying the harmful things attributed to him. Lindelof maintains he has no recollection of the toxic incidents described in the book, adding that they took place around 17 years ago. In fact, most of the cited transgressions happened before #TimesUp and #MeToo. While no one believes that a few hashtags fixed rampant abuse in Hollywood, it seems odd not to focus on current offenders in support of an argument that nothing has changed. That said, as Ryan said the hollywood journalist former offenders are still active in the industry.

The entertainment industry has always been abusive. Those who lead it wield great power over those who will endure almost anything in pursuit of their dream. Stronger unions might provide more secure safeguards, but that would force organizations like the WGA to target some of their high-level members. Such a course, as stated in the book, would undermine the unity of the guilds.

Ryan’s solution to rot and corruption is found in the title of his book: Burn it down. It sounds radical, but she doesn’t really mean it. In a section under this title, she writes about the regenerative qualities that a wildfire has on the forest, clearing and enriching the soil. Great, but what would be the mechanism by which a thriving and profitable entertainment industry would be dismantled and rebuilt?

A veteran television journalist and editor of Vanity Fair, Ryan uses a conversational, blogger style of writing, revealing personal details that have little to do with Hollywood abuse. What seems relevant is his experience of being assaulted by a television executive , which only gets a single sentence fragment here but was discussed in full in a 2017 article in Variety. Maybe she feels she’s said all she can and has no interest in rehashing her trauma, but a little more about her self-interest in righting the abuse might have made her argument even better. sharper and more emotionally resonant.

Burn It Down pulls even further a curtain of silence that is already half open, but never seems to completely come undone. And while this is unlikely to be a game-changer, any forum that gives voice to the voiceless is valuable.