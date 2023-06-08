The Port Angeles Maritime Festival celebrates this weekend





PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Maritime Festival returns this weekend with old and new attractions on the Port Angeles waterfront. The festivities will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All events are open and free to the public, with the exception of purchasing food and beverages or paying competition entry fees. The two-day celebration of 2023 maritime industries and activities kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday with the first Orca Bait Swim from the Ediz Hook boat launch area at Pebble Beach in Port Angeles. The 1.5 mile swim will be followed by an awards ceremony at Pebble Beach Park at 10 a.m. Swim registration is available on the event website at www. MaritimeFestival.org. The event, sponsored by the Port Angeles Nor’Wester Rotary Club, had about a dozen registrants on Tuesday evening with more expected, said Marc Abshire, executive director of the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce, which produces the festival. with the Port of Port Angeles and the Port Angeles Yacht Club. It will be the third maritime festival, which was organized in 2018 and 2019 but was interrupted in 2020, 2021 and 2022. “I’m really excited to have him back,” Abshire said. “It’s an important part of our community. We are after all a port city and with an incredible maritime history and, I think, an equally exciting maritime future. Abshire noted that the Port of Port Angeles is celebrating its 100th anniversary “and they are thrilled to be part of the maritime festival team.” New this year will be a Marine Industries Tent, located at the Port Angeles City Pier, and home to maritime organizations such as Brix Marine, Platypus Marine, Black Ball Ferry, Northwest School of Wooden Boatbuilding, StabiCraft, Peninsula College, the Port Angeles Harbor, Motive, Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Hull Scrubber. Activities will include: • The US Coast Guard will moor the 87-foot cutter Wahoo at City Pier for tours and demonstrations, and will provide search and rescue (SAR) demonstrations both afternoons. • Food trucks will be at both Boat Haven Marina and City Pier. The Port Angeles Harbor Commissioners will provide narrated shuttle tours of Port properties and activities, departing from the Port Angeles Visitor Center. • New and refurbished towed static boats will be on display at the Boat Haven Marina, and the Port Angeles Yacht Club, 1305 Marine Drive, will host an open house from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday evening. • Music on both days will be provided by the Navy Northwest Band and the Panessence Steel Drum Band on the City Pier stage. • The Naval Elks Lodge, 131 E. First St., will host a historic maritime open house at the lodge on Saturday between 1 and 4 p.m. The event site is at www.MaritimeFestival.org.





