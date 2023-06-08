Phoenix Business Advisory Welcomes Bollywood Icon Nargis Fakhri as Brand Ambassador to Elevate Global Recognition





New Delhi, May 8, 2023: In the spirit of helping Indian businesses grow in the United States, Phoenix Business Advisory has partnered with Bollywood sensation Nargis Fakhri as an ambassador for its Business Migration Program. companies in the United States – Leading the way to global success. Phoenix Business Advisory is India’s leading brand specializing in providing HNIs with seamless business migration services to the US and Australia. With an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences, the company specializes in the corporate migration program to Australia and the United States, paving the way for business owners and investors to gain permanent residency in the States. United States and Australia. The selection of Nargis Fakhri as Brand Ambassador bolsters Phoenix Business Advisory’s branding efforts as a leading provider of business migration services, given her illustrious career as an acclaimed actress and model with a rich Indo heritage. -American. With her outstanding accomplishments in the entertainment industry, she brings a unique perspective and progressive mindset to the role. “I am absolutely thrilled to join Phoenix Business Advisory on its remarkable journey,” said Nargis Fakhri. “Their commitment to providing tailored solutions to Indian and Middle Eastern entrepreneurs venturing into the US market is truly commendable. I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to contribute to such a wonderful company, and I am delighted to play an important role in supporting Indian entrepreneurs in their efforts to succeed.” Welcoming Nargis Fakhri as Global Ambassador of brand, MP Singh, CEO, Phoenix Business Advisory, said: “We are delighted to have Nargis Fakhri on our side. His fresh and contemporary perspective aligns perfectly with the principles and mission of our company. With her immense talent and influence, we are confident that she will play a pivotal role in promoting our brand and our services to clients looking to expand their business in the United States.” many opportunities for business growth, accompanied by notable benefits such as access to free education and federal benefits for the families of Indian entrepreneurs. Phoenix Business Advisory has earned the trust of over 300 successful business owners in India. Benefiting from a solid presence in key regions such as the United Arab Emirates, India, Australia and the United States, reinforced by a team of extremely competent immigration consultants, the expertise of Phoenix Business Advisory and its deep understanding of the immigration process, uniquely position him to guide clients seamlessly towards their goals, ensuring effective results. (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for it.). (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

