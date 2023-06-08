Bollywood hits Australian screens: 7PLUS to roll out Australia’s first Hindi entertainment channel





This groundbreaking initiative marks an important step in bringing the magic of Bollywood to Australian audiences, completely free of charge. The new channel, titled Shemaroo Bollywood on 7plus, is set to present an unparalleled catalog of Bollywood’s greatest box office hits, featuring the brightest stars of Indian cinema. The channel’s diverse repertoire ranges from heart-pounding romance movies and adrenaline-pumping action films, to light-hearted comedies and kid-friendly movies, promising a wholesome entertainment experience for everyone. Coinciding with Sevens’ coverage of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India, the launch of Shemaroo Bollywood testifies to the growing cultural exchange between the two nations. This collaboration represents Shemaroo’s inaugural partnership with an Australian media company, marking a key milestone in their six-decade legacy. As a pioneer in India’s entertainment industry with an unparalleled collection of cherished Indian and Bollywood movies, Shemaroo is ready to add the timeless storytelling and iconic songs of Bollywood to 7plus’ vast library of exclusive and premium online content. . Gerard RobertsChief Digital Officer at Seven West Media, commented on this historic collaboration: “Our unique partnership with Shemaroo Entertainment exemplifies Seven’s commitment to providing a broad, diverse and global mix of content to Australian viewers at no cost. We are delighted to bring 7plus viewers Australia’s first premium Hindi channel FAST and enrich 7plus with the complex beauty of Indian cinema. Robert added: “Seven is the undisputed leader of FAST channels in Australia. This year alone, we streamed over 250 million FAST channel minutes, a staggering 195% increase over the same period last year. Nishith VarshneyaShemaroo’s head of international affairs and Indian digital syndication, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “At Shemaroo, we are always looking for new avenues to share our extensive Bollywood library with a global audience. Our collaboration with Seven to launch Shemaroo Bollywood in Australia is a significant step towards realizing this ambition. “We believe that Bollywood’s unique blend of films and songs can bridge cultural gaps. Leveraging Seven’s strong presence in Australia, we plan to reach a wide audience and provide a delightful entertainment experience. We are energized by the prospects this partnership offers and look forward to a fruitful journey together.

