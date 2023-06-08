Photos: Inside Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall’s fairytale wedding – Reuters





The wedding was attended by the couple’s friends and family at a gurudwara in Mumbai, India. Compared Web Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 11:02 Last update: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 11:22 Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall married her longtime boyfriend Ashesh L. Sajnani on Wednesday. The ceremony took place at a gurudwara in Mumbai, India. Sonnalli looked stunning in a pastel pink saree with intricate sequin work. Ashesh complemented it by choosing an intricately tailored sherwani. Along with the photos, the newlyweds in a joint post on Instagram wrote, Sabr and Shukr (patience and gratitude). The album made a lot of noise on social networks. Sonnallis’ industry colleagues showered the much-loved couple with love. Congratulations to you my darling. God bless you both. Lots of love, wrote actor Neil Nitin Mukesh. Actor Karan V. Grover, who also attended the wedding festivities, left an “I love you” under the message. Actress Vidya M Malavade sent her blessings. Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnanis’ wedding has been watched by the whos who of Bollywood. Sonnallis Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh were part of the special day. Photos and videos of Kartik and Sunny arriving at the wedding venue have surfaced on social media. While Sunny chose an all-ethnic piece for the special day, Kartiks OOTD failed to impress their fans. The actor wore a simple kurta with jeans and chappals. Fans thought it was an odd combination for such a great occasion. On Reddit, people couldn’t help but question her clothing choices. Courtesy: Poppy Jabbal’s Instagram A few were curious as to why he wore this type of sunglasses. Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnanis’ wedding also saw Mandira Bedi, Sumona Chakravarti, Shama Sikander, Raai Laxmi, Shenaz Treasury, Rohan Gandotra and Vanessa Wala. Poppy Jabbal, Ashesh Sajnani, Sonnalli Seygall, Karan Grover READ ALSO:

