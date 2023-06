Lights, camera, Kashmir: Bollywood’s return to the Valley raises tourism hopes

Srinagar: Actor Lalit Parimoo has pleaded for Bollywood producers to organize and schedule film shootings in pristine and unexplored locations in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar during a recent visit to promote his upcoming film ‘Lafzon Mein Pyaar’, Parimoo said: ‘Filmmakers often focus on popular tourist hotspots in Kashmir such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg while shooting their movies. However, there is much more to Kashmir than these places. There is much more scenic beauty to explore in other parts of Kashmir. Parimoo added that he was delighted with the rollout of Jammu and Kashmir’s own policy on film shoots.

He said the makers of his next project originally planned to shoot the film in Uttarakhand but moved to Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir after learning about the new film policy in the union territory.

The actor added that shooting the film in his native soil was not only a special experience for him but would also go a long way in boosting the tourism potential of pristine places in Kashmir.

He said it would also help create employment opportunities for locals.

He acknowledged that the efforts made by the administration of Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate the return of Bollywood to Kashmir would help revive the symbiotic ties between the film industry and UT, which is widely recognized as the paradise on earth.

The film ‘Lafzon Mein Pyaar’ tells the story of Raj, a young man who embarks on a journey of self-discovery through music after leaving school halfway through. The film features a talented cast, including Anita Raj, Zarina Wahab, Prashant Rai, Sarwar Mir, Vaani Dogra, Megha Joshi, Mahima Gupta, Sachin Bhandari, Ismile Choudhary, and Avinash Kumar, among others. It was directed by Dhiraj Mishra and Raja Randeep Giri, with Ashok Sawhney ‘Sahil’ serving as lyricist and producer. Director Dhiraj Mishra revealed that he had already shot parts of two of his films, ‘Ghalib’ and ‘Alingan’, in the Bhaderwah region due to the unrest in Kashmir at the time and the absence of politics cinematographic. He shared his plans to shoot his next two films in Kashmir, adding that he would focus on showcasing the beauty of UT’s pristine locations on the big screen. He also acknowledged and appreciated the support and assistance of officials associated with film policy in Jammu and Kashmir during the making of his film and in ensuring a conducive atmosphere for future film projects. Singer Kabul Bukhari also expressed his joy at being part of a project that allowed him to showcase his talent to a wider audience. He added that he was particularly delighted that the film was shot in Jammu and Kashmir. The movie poster was also unveiled during the promotional event, adding to the buzz around “Lafzon Mein Pyaar.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofoman.com/article/131907-lights-camera-kashmir-bollywoods-return-to-valley-ignites-tourism-hope The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos