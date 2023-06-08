Five actors set to make their Bollywood debut this year





A good start in Bollywood is every actor’s dream. While debuts don’t always set the tone for how an actor’s career will unfold, in an industry as unpredictable as this. It’s always good to come in with a splash. Here are the most anticipated Bollywood debuts of 2023: Jibraan Khan – Ishq Vishk Rebound As a child actor, Jibraan Khan starred in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghamas Krish Raichand. The actor is set to make his big Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, the contemporary revamp of Ishq Vishk from 2003, which coincidentally marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor. We’re excited to see how the little boy from our favorite ’90s movie grew up on the big screen. Agastya Nanda – The Archies Agastya Nanda, grandson of legendary Indian film icon Amitabh Bachchan, will make his debut with the Netflix original The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar. Coming from a heritage as rich as his own, Agastya raised expectations as well as public interest for his debut. He will also be seen in a movie called Ikkis directed by Sriram Raghavan, starring Dharmendra. The film is co-produced by Dinesh Vijan. Tusharr Khanna – Starfish Tusharr Khanna has been making waves since entering the industry. A quintessential underdog with no ties to Bollywood, the actor has made his mark on television. Now, finally gearing up to make and make an impact on the big screens, with the upcoming T-Series Starfish movie. Based on Bina Nayak’s best-selling novel titled “StarFish Pickle”. The film marks as the actor’s first feature film. Tusharr has already finished filming the film in Europe. Junaid Khan – Maharaja Junaid Khan is another star hunk who is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut in 2023. He is already filming for his movie titled Maharaja. If reports are to be believed, he will try out for the role of a lawyer in the film. Ibrahim Ali Khan – Untitled Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut in Bollywood as an actor is a topic of discussion in the industry. While Ibrahim has been seen assisting Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he has yet to officially reveal details of his speculated film which marks his entry into the industry. Please follow and like us: Like that: As Loading… Other popular stories Urban Asian is a site created to provide a home for the fusion between East and West that occurs when Asian culture collides with the Western way of life. Urban Asian is a site that will take you into a world of glamor that stretches from Hollywood to Bollywood with fashion articles, health advice, fitness help and lifestyle advice along the way ! Our mission is to bring our fans the most accurate news, the juiciest gossip, the most exclusive features, the latest releases, the hottest interviews and so much more with the click of a button.

