Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Wins as the Market Goes Down: What You Need to Know





Caesars Entertainment (CZR) closed at $48.61 last trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. That move topped the S&P 500’s 0.38% daily loss. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.19%. As today approaches, shares of the casino and resort operator had gained 6.25% over the past month, outpacing the consumer discretionary sector’s 0.89% loss and the 3.78% gain of the S&P 500 during this period. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Caesars Entertainment as its next earnings report date approaches. In this report, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year growth of 106.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate calls for quarterly revenue of $2.87 billion, up 1.84% from the prior year period. For the full year, our Zacks consensus estimates call for earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $11.59 billion, which would represent changes of +108.31% and +7, 15%, respectively, compared to the previous year. Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Caesars Entertainment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest short-term trading trends. Therefore, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company’s business outlook. Research indicates that these revisions to estimates are directly correlated to near-term stock price dynamics. Investors can take advantage of this by using the Zacks ranking. This model accounts for these estimation changes and provides a simple and actionable scoring system. The Zacks ranking system ranges from #1 (strong buy) to #5 (strong sell). It has a remarkable track record of third-party audited success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has risen 0.67% . Caesars Entertainment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Digging into the valuation, Caesars Entertainment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 158.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.29, so we could conclude that Caesars Entertainment is trading at a premium comparatively. The story continues The recreation and leisure services industry is part of the consumer discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks industry ranking of 71, which places it in the top 29% of over 250 industries. The Zacks Industry Rankings are ranked from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Ranking of individual companies in each of these industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1. You can find more information on all of these metrics, and more, at Zacks.com. Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today you can download 7 best stocks for the next 30 days. Click to get this free report Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com, click here. Zacks Investment Research

