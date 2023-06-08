Treach raps 2Pac’s favorite lyrics at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony





Exclusive – Treach is one of the most influential figures in hip-hop, but that never stopped him from showing his appreciation for his late friend 2Pac. On Wednesday, June 7, Pac was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. YG, DJ Quik and QDIII were among the many personalities present at the event, but Treach went even further by offering her flowers to the legendary MC. HipHopDXcaught up with the Naughty By Nature MC at the ceremony at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard and asked him what his favorite 2Pac lyrics were. June 1-6, 7-1, the day / Mama pushed me out of her womb, told me, N-gga get paidTreach rapped while spitting out bars from the 1996 song Krazy, taken from The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theorythe last album 2Pac recorded before his death under the pseudonym Makaveli. Treach and Pac both starred in the 1992 crime drama, Juice, and later formed a close friendship. The following year, the two collaborated on 5 Deadly Venomz, which appears on 2Pacs’ second album, Strictly 4 My N.-.GGAZ. Shortly after 2Pac’s death in September 1996, Naughty By Nature released Mourn You Til I Join You. The single, which discusses Treachs’ relationship with 2Pac, opens with the latter saying: It’s gonna be alright, you have to believe it. In the chorus, Treach sings: Even all the prayers can’t bring you back to us / I’ll mourn you till I reach you cause I’ll stay in touch. related news YG’s Pissed 2Pac Is Becoming A Hollywood Star: Yall Fucked Him All The Way June 3, 2023 The rapper, actor and activist was shot and killed in Las Vegas at the age of 25. Nearly three decades later, his impact on Hip Hop culture continues to grow and inspire young artists. At the same time, his fans, contemporaries and family members continue to honor his legacy. Sekyiwa Set Shakur gave a rousing speech about her brother at the Walk of Fame ceremony. 2Pac knew deep down that he was always destined for something big, she said. As his little sister, I had the privilege of seeing this greatness unfold. From the first time he stepped on stage at the Apollo Theater at age 13 before anyone recognized his name, he knew he dreamed of having a star here on the Walk of Fame. Set continued: Not only does it pay tribute to his contribution to the music industry, but speaks volumes about the lasting impact he had on this world. Dreams come true. His celestial star will shine a little brighter today. Earlier this year, a five-part documentary series titled Dear mom: the saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakurwas released on Hulu. Directed by Allen Hughes, who also spoke at the Walk of Fame ceremony, it explores the lives of Pac and his mother, Afeni Shakur.

