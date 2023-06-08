Entertainment and communication brands lead Trkiye’s digital reputation study





The entertainment sector was the most talked about industry on digital platforms in Trkiye in 2022, according to an in-depth joint study by INBUSINESS magazine and communications agency 18.45 that shed light on the digital reputation of brands. A one-of-a-kind study, the Digital Reputation Report (DIR100) looked at 100 brands from 20 different industries. It focused on consumer (B2C) businesses and identified the brands that garnered the most attention on digital platforms at Trikiye last year. Streaming pioneer Netflix emerged as the top 10 champion dominated by entertainment/communications brands, followed by tech and communications giant Trk Telekom. National carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) ranked third. The study included nearly 13.2 million social media posts and approximately 3.4 million web content (news sites/forums/dictionaries). It analyzed over 16.5 million data items, determining scores on a scale of up to 100 based on positive, negative and neutral content. According to DIR100 research, the entertainment sector (digital streaming platforms) was the most discussed sector in digital media in Trkiye in 2022, with almost 2.8 million results. The telecommunications sector followed with 2.3 million. The automotive sector ranked third with a total of 2.1 million results, followed by e-commerce, retail chains and the food sector. According to scores generated based on sector averages, the telecommunications sector took the lead with a score of 80.04. When analyzing the content details, companies in the insurance and tire industries had the highest average positive content, while the trucking industry had the highest average negative content. The list, comprising 20 sectors dominated by consumer brands, also determined the top 100 brands talked about Trkiyes. Based on data obtained from millions of shares and content, Netflix was named top 10 champion, followed by Trk Telekom and Turkish Airlines. Netflix had the most shares on digital platforms with a total of 1.99 million, while Trk Telekom had 901,247 results in total. Turkish Airlines featured 852,149 shares. Another communications pioneer, Vodafone, followed closely with 809,498 results, while online food delivery app Yemeksepeti had 666,879 results in total. The list of most talked about brands in terms of sectors included Petrol Ofisi in the fuel dispensing industry, DYO in the paint sector, Vestel in consumer durables, Netflix in digital broadcasting, Enerjisa in energy, Yemeksepeti in e-commerce, lker in food, Vakko in clothing, Gratis in cosmetics and personal care, Petlas in tires, Aras Kargo in logistics and transportation, Yata in furniture chains, Mercedes in automotive, Trikiye Insurance in insurance, Apple in technology, Turkish Airlines in air transport, Nescafé in beverages, Metro Tourism in road transport, Trk Telekom in telecommunications and BIM in the chain grocery sector. Fill a gap Hlya Gler, editor of INBUSINESS magazine, pointed to the lack of in-depth research comparing the digital reputation of brands. “Therefore, we conducted a meticulous study over several months to prepare the DIR100 report, using a method developed by 18.45 Communication Agency, Trkiye’s leading online reputation management agency, based on international examples,” said Gler said. “Our goal was to fill this gap in the field by providing the DIR100 report, which allows brands to benchmark their performance in this inevitable era of digital transformation. I think we achieved this through our research,” he said. she noted. Meanwhile, Rasim Grgen, managing director of communications agency 18.45, stressed that their work encompasses all digital platforms. “We analyzed business conversations throughout 2022 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, news sites, forums, blogs, dictionaries, and other web platforms. The analysis revealed used over 16.5 million pieces of data, which we obtained through a program developed by Meltwater, a platform preferred by thousands of brands, agencies and organizations in 121 countries,” noted Grgen.

