Top 5 Bollywood Celebrity Raced Cars: Disha Patanis S-Class to Rohit Shettys Ford Mustang | Automotive News

Bollywood actors and their expensive luxury cars often make headlines. However, only a handful of actors plan to go the extra mile to modify their cars to show the other side of their personality. Well, some Bollywood actors and actresses have their belongings wrapped in different layers from the original paint scheme. No doubt, they look enticing. Thus, we thought of curating this list of top 5 Bollywood celebrity wrapped cars. So, sit tight and read on to find out which actor or actress did the job perfectly well. Disha Patani – Mercedes-Benz S-Class One of the youngest actresses in the industry – Disha Patani, has a renovated garage. It houses a latest-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class, widely acclaimed for its opulence and luxury features. The actress, on the other hand, wrapped her limo in a shade of matte black, and she looks sinister. The car reveals the fact that the actress certainly knows how to keep her cars taut and spicy. Ananya Pandey – Range Rover Sport With its boxy British silhouette, the Range Rover Sport strikes a balance between brutality and elegance. Well, Ananya Pandey managed to make her wheelset more radiant than the stock model by wrapping it in an olive green hue. This helped his Range Rover Sport boast stealth appeal. Prakash Raj – Land Rover Defender Actor Prakash Raj has one of the most capable sets of wheels on this list – Land Rover Defender. The actor uses it as his personal car, and it’s also distorted in a shade of matte black. For the gigantic dimensions of the Defender, the color fits perfectly. Ranveer Singh – Aston Martin Rapide S The four-door Aston Martin Rapide S of famous actor Ranveer Singh now has a new look. In the color electric blue, the car attracts attention. The Rapide S can catch the eye in even the dullest colors, but that electric blue tint wrapper took road presence to new heights. The Rapide S uses a 6.0-liter V12 petrol engine that generates a peak power of 552 hp against 620 Nm of peak torque. Rohit Shetty – Ford Mustang GT Action movie director – Rohit Shetty, has a huge garage full of flashy vehicles. However, the car taking up space on this list of his garage is the Ford Mustang GT. Shetty modified it with new vinyl wrap, along with hood scoops, aftermarket alloy wheels, grille-integrated LED DRLs and a performance exhaust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/auto/top-5-wrapped-cars-of-bollywood-celebs-disha-patani-s-s-class-to-rohit-shetty-s-ford-mustang-2618910.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos