Comedian actor Jay Johnston charged with offenses related to Capitol riots





An actor known for his roles in comedy television shows Bob’s Burgers And Mr. Show with Bob and David was arrested on Wednesday on charges of joining a crowd of Donald Trump supporters to confront police officers during the US Capitol riot, court records show. Jay Johnston, 54, of Los Angeles, was arrested there for civil disorder, a felony. A federal magistrate agreed to release Johnston on $25,000 bond after his first appearance in court in California. A public defender who represented him at the hearing declined to comment. Video footage captured Johnston pushing against police and assisting rioters who attacked officers guarding an entrance to the Capitol through a tunnel on the Lower West Terrace, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit. Johnston held a stolen police shield above his head and passed it to other rioters during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, the affidavit says. Johnston “was near the entrance to the tunnel, turned around and waved the other rioters toward the entrance,” the officer wrote. Johnston was the voice of character Jimmy Pesto on Fox’s Bob’s Burgers. The Daily Beast reported in December 2021 that Johnston had been “banned” from the animated show after the January 6 attack. Johnston, left, is shown September 20, 2009 at an event in Los Angeles with fellow cast members of Comedy Central’s The Sarah Silverman program. (Noel Vasquez/Getty Images) Johnston appeared on Mr. Show with Bob and David, an HBO comedy series starring Bob Odenkirk and David Cross. His credits also include The Sarah Silverman Program and small parts on Development stopped and in the movie Presenterwith Will Ferrell. United Airlines records show Johnston booked a round-trip flight from Los Angeles to Washington, DC, departing Jan. 4, 2021 and returning a day after the riot, according to the FBI. Thousands of people stormed the Capitol on January 6 after attending Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally. Over 1,000 accused, hundreds convicted to date As mobs attacked police in the tunnel with pepper spray and other weapons, Johnston helped other rioters near the tunnel pour water in their faces, then joined in the push against the line of officers, according to the FBI. “The rioters coordinated the timing of the flare-ups by shouting ‘Heave! Oh! ” “, says the affidavit. According to the agent, three current or former associates of Johnston identified him as a riot suspect from photos the FBI posted online. The FBI said one of those associates provided investigators with a text message in which Johnston acknowledged being at the Capitol on Jan. 6. “The news presented it as an attack. In fact, it wasn’t. I thought it had turned into that. It was a mess. I was slaughtered and tear gassed and I got it. found quite unpleasant,” Johnston wrote, according to the FBI. More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on Capitol Hill on January 6. More than 500 of them were convicted, more than half of whom were sentenced to prison terms ranging from seven days to 18 years, according to the Associated Press. review of court records.

