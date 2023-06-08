Hollywood Brown determined to be ‘the guy’ for the Cardinals

TEMPE — The change hit the Arizona Cardinals’ wide receiver room in a big way following the exit of DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

But what hasn’t changed is the projected No. 1 option and Hollywood Brown’s mentality.

“For me, I always work to be the best on the pitch no matter what,” he said on Wednesday. “For me, I was just working. I wanted him to be here but he’s not and I know he’s going to do great things wherever he goes. But for me, my thought process and my role in how I see myself hasn’t changed.

With Hopkins looking for a new place to hang his hat, Brown becomes the clear choice to lead the WR room in 2023.

And we all got a glimpse of what that could look like last year due to Hopkins’ six-game PED suspension.

Through the first six games, he had 43 catches for 485 yards and three touchdowns. He and quarterback Kyler Murray bonded like they thought they would.

That was until a Week 6 foot injury put Brown on injured reserve.

Despite returning in Week 12, Brown would only get one full game with Murray before the QB was lost for the year with a torn ACL.

It was a tough end to a good start in the desert.

Now, with a clean slate and a new coaching staff behind him, Brown is ready to show that the Year 1 six-game sample size was just a taste of what he was up to. can bring to the table as a football player and teammate.

“I want to prove that I can be the guy,” Brown said. “I want to prove that as an attack, as a team, we can be that team that we know we can be. I feel like everyone feels the same, from the coaches to all the players.

“The guys we have around me, the guys we have everywhere, for me it’s just about being one of 11,” he added. “If I can do my job when my number is called, be the guy, not be the guy, as long as I’m doing my job.”

And while he hasn’t been in Arizona long, first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon knows firsthand what Brown can do for opposing defenses, having coached him twice. First as defensive backs coach at Indianapolis in 2020 before last season as defensive coordinator at Philadelphia.

In the Cardinals’ 20-17 loss to the Eagles in Week 5, Brown had eight catches for 78 yards and a 25-yard touchdown.

Philadelphia walked away with the win, and Gannon came away impressed. Now he has the opportunity to match the other opposing defensive minds to what Brown has to offer.

“Just like a defender, the speed he can put on you horizontally and vertically makes him tough cover,” the head coach said. “He has instincts up the road. It has different release patterns. Typically receivers have one or two builds they use, he has about three or four he can go on and win at the start of the down.

“Just from the point of view of, we know the game is about getting the ball out and explosive plays and he’s a threat. When he’s out there on the pitch you have to be mindful of the ball going to the above your head. So obviously he’s a great asset to us.

